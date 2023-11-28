Grand Forks expected to save money on south-end flood protection planning project – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks City Council on Monday received updates and recommended approval of amendments to the South End Interior Flood Protection Master Planning project that it had approved earlier this year.

If the amendments are approved by the council at its regular meeting next week, the project could end up costing the city less because of a cost-share agreement with the North Dakota State Water Commission. Under the amendments, the city would save an estimated $75,500. The total project cost to the city is estimated at $493,000 for the current phase of the project. According to City Engineer Allen Grasser, the city can likely save tens of millions of dollars in future flood protection projects just by making some planning changes and improvements.

“(Once we have the models), I want to stress test them with 10% or 15% more precipitation than we receive now,” Grasser said. “Since the Army Corps of Engineers did the original study, we’ve seen increased precipitation amounts, according to the National Weather Service.”

According to the city, 2008 was the last time a comprehensive study was done for south-end drainage. After overland flooding in 2022, the city took a renewed look at the drainage issues on the southern end of Grand Forks.

The goal is to update the models and development plans for the watersheds, flood protection systems, and risks along the southern end of Grand Forks. The planning project focuses on the South End Drainway and English Coulee watersheds now and into the future.

The English Coulee Watershed encompasses most of the city west of Washington Street and into central Grand Forks County. The South End Drainway watershed encompasses the area between 32nd Avenue South, the levee, Merrifield Road and Interstate 29. Both are being evaluated for flood protection and stormwater mitigation in the projection. Potentially, Legal Drain No. 4, which parallels Merrifield Road, will be added into flood risk calculations during the course of this project.

“Fortunately and unfortunately, we didn’t get any great gushers this summer,” Shawn Gaddie of AE2S said. The city is using AE2S as the engineering consultant firm for the project. “In 2023, a big part was gathering data and computer modeling (and) also looking at build-out and intensity of development and (future) amounts of impervious surface.”

Data collection will likely continue into 2024 if the council gives the amendments its full approval. Current findings recommend adding additional water storage capacity for the South End Drainway as its watershed’s upper reaches are near capacity for summer rain events.

“It’s already answered many tough questions,” Grasser said about water drainage issues in the city.

The eventual master plan will guide Grand Forks’ expected expansion on the south and west sides of the city. The plan also helps lessen the burden on Grand Forks properties. Because of the flood protection systems, most Grand Forks properties don’t have to carry mandatory flood insurance like other properties in flood zones. Plans like this help the city maintain federal requirements so residents can save money on insurance.

