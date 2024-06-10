Government releases new financial literacy guides – The Royal Gazette

Financial experts will give advice about money management at a course at the Bermuda College (File photograph)

The Ministry of Legal Affairs had released a raft of new material intended to help inform the public about their rights as customers and improve financial literacy.

The Consumer Affairs website, www.consumeraffairs.bm, was originally launched last September, but a second wave of documents have now been added.

The website now offers consumer guidance on construction, public utilities, motor vehicles and businesses providing consumer goods and services.

Also included are fiscal literacy documents which cover money management, mortgage management, bankruptcy and insurance.

Kathy Lynn Simmons, the Minister of Legal Affairs, said: “These educational resources empower residents to understand their inherent rights within the marketplace and address any concerns they may have with goods and service providers.

“The aim is to foster a successful marketplace where businesses can thrive and consumers can trust in a transparent and open market.

“The educational initiatives also allow businesses to familiarise themselves with the consumer protection framework and remain compliant with Bermuda’s governing legislation.”

A government spokeswoman said that in a collaborative effort with the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, educational information has been posted on the website to educate small business owners on how to ensure that they operate in compliance with legislation.