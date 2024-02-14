A lot of things have changed for Janakiraman Rengaraju, the new Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities – India, Franklin Templeton India Asset Management Co (AMC) Ltd, since he joined the fund house in 2007. When Franklin Templeton India AMC started operations in India in 1993 (through the erstwhile fund house Kothari Pioneer, which Franklin Templeton acquired in 2002), there were broadly two styles of stockpicking: growth and value. “Now there are many more styles; pure momentum, pure value…