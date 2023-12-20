Google Maps is the most used navigation app used in India and over the years, the tech giant has added a few new features that are focused on the Indian market. Continuing on that path, Google has announced a range of new Al-powered India-focused features on Maps. Among the new features, one that stands out is the “fuel-efficient routing” that will be available to users from January next year. As the name suggests, it will allow you to save fuel while encouraging sustainable route choices without significantly impacting travel time. “Applying Al to understand real-time traffic data, road elevation, and even the vehicles engine type, Google Maps will now identify the route that minimises fuel and emissions,” the company said.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

SCROLL TO CONTINUE READING

From its launch in other countries, from October 2021 through September 2023, this feature is already estimated to have helped prevent over 2.4 million metric tons of CO2e emissions globally – the equivalent of taking approximately 500,000 fuel-based cars off the road for a year.

To deliver on a shared vision of building a more digitised public transport experience and making it accessible to all users, Google announced partnerships with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and Namma Yatri.

These partnerships will focus on bringing metro schedules and bookings to users and will launch by mid-next year with Kochi metro on Google Maps powered by Namma Yatri, followed by other metros as they join the ONDC network.

The tech giant also said that it will be bringing Mumbai and Kolkata Local Trains to the Where Is My Train app, enabling access to dynamic information like train location, realtime status, platform changes and more.

In other features, the company launched India-first ‘Address Descriptors, for people to easily find locations based on landmarks recommended using machine learning.

It also introduced Lens in Maps and Live View Walking Navigation – two immersive features built upon Street View – enabling a more visual and immersive map to transform the way users navigate and explore the world. (with inputs from IANS)