October 27, 2023
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Launches New Defined Outcome ETFs


(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has launched a pair of defined outcome exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a group of products that use options strategies to offer upside exposure to stocks while cushioning downside risk.

The new funds – the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income and the Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF – will use an options overlay strategy to limit downside risk and generate income, said Michael Crinieri, global head of ETFs at GSAM.



