Giant Eagle ending fuelperks+ program: What comes next?

The company says it will be launching an ‘enhanced’ myPerks Loyalty Program that will include ‘rewards you love, like free gas and up to 20% off groceries.’

PITTSBURGH — Bad news for Giant Eagle customers, as the grocery store chain has announced it will be ending its fuelperks+ program next year.

The program, which has long allowed shoppers to get discounts on gas prices at Giant Eagle’s GetGo stations, will operate for the last time on Jan. 25, 2024. However, don’t worry, because the company says it will continue to offer low fuel prices through an “enhanced” myPerks Loyalty Program.

First launched in 2021, myPerks was meant to compliment fuelperks+, which allowed customers to get 10 cents off per gallon of gas for every $50 they spent using a Giant Eagle Advantage Card. myPerks offered further discounts on groceries as well as fuel savings, but now, Giant Eagle has decided to combine the programs into one entity.

“We are merging the best benefits of fuelperks+ and myPerks into a single loyalty program bringing you the fuelperks+ rewards you love, like free gas and up to 20% off groceries, [which] are now also available in the myPerks program, but with the added choice of dollar rewards delivering great savings on groceries and gas at a time when you need it most,” the Pittsburgh-based chain said in a statement.

According to the company, all existing fuelperks+ rewards will be converted into myPerks starting in late January, with the Advantage Cards still being the vehicle required to receive perks. There is nothing existing fuelperks+ participants will have to do, as their accounts will automatically be switched to the myPerks program on the aforementioned date.