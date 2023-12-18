Getting Married? 3 Ways Costco Can Save You Money

Getting married has the potential to be a very expensive endeavor. In 2022, the average cost of a wedding was $30,000. But in some states, the typical cost was much higher.

If you’re trying to pull off a wedding without going broke, Costco might be able to come to your rescue. Here are a few ways the warehouse club giant could help you save.

1. Get a great deal on an engagement or wedding ring

Costco offers a broad selection of rings at varying price points. You can find engagement rings for well under $2,000 and upward of $10,000. Similarly, wedding bands can range in price at Costco from under $200 to over $1,000, depending on what you want.

This isn’t to say that you won’t be able to find a less expensive ring outside of Costco. But with Costco, you get the reassurance you’re buying jewelry from a retailer that stands behind its products.

Also, there can be some peripheral money savings when you buy an engagement or wedding ring at Costco. Right now, for example, Costco has a promotion offering $300 off at checkout for spending $1,999 or more on qualifying jewelry items. And Costco runs similar promotions during the year, too, so if you buy your wedding-related jewelry at the right time, there could be extra savings coming your way.

Finally, jewelry purchases count toward a Costco Executive membership. That means you can look forward to 2% cash back on your purchase.

2. Order your flowers at Costco

Costco offers a range of affordable floral arrangements for weddings. You could get your bridal bouquet, centerpieces, and more — the choice is yours.

Now, you’ll need to shop around to see how Costco’s prices compare with that of a local florist. But as one example, Costco is selling a nine-count of mini floral centerpieces for $109.99, or a little more than $12 per centerpiece. You can bank on a local florist charging you a lot more.

Ashley’s Floral Beauty in Matawan, NJ says that the cost of a mini floral centerpiece would likely be $50 or more. So if you’re on a budget, Costco could save you a lot.

However, keep the variety of the product you’re getting in mind when buying your flowers from Costco. A local florist might have a more robust selection, whereas Costco’s is apt to be far more limited. Also, when you work with a florist, they’ll commonly show up and set up your flowers the day of your wedding. With Costco, there may be a lot of do-it-yourself work on your big day.

3. Book your honeymoon and save big

Costco offers a host of competitively priced honeymoon packages as part of its travel service. The amount you’ll spend on a honeymoon you book through Costco will hinge on variables that include your destination, the amount of time you’re away, and any extras you’re adding on.

But because Costco can secure great deals on popular honeymoon destinations, you may find that you can spend less than you would by booking your plans on your own or with a travel agent. Plus, some packages include a money-saving bonus like a Costco Shop Card that you can spend at the store afterward.

Many people think of Costco as a place to buy cereal and paper towels without draining their personal finances. But clearly, you can turn to Costco for a whole lot more — even one of the most important days of your life.