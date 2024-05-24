Genium makes third research appointment from Morningstar

Genium Investment Partners has made its third appointment from Morningstar in Tim Wong, a former director for fixed income manager research.

The consultancy firm, which recently launched a research ratings division, has hired Tim Wong from Morningstar as a senior research analyst.

Prior to joining Genium, he spent 15 years at Morningstar in a variety of roles including five years as director for fixed income manager research.

Over his tenure he led sector coverage for fixed income and global listed infrastructure strategies, was a voting member in ratings committees and wrote extensively on key issues to consider when constructing portfolios.

His hiring follows the appointment of Justin Walsh from Morningstar to the same role in April. Walsh was previously an associate director in Morningstar’s manager research team.

This is the third appointment for the company from Morningstar as co-chief executive and head of research, Tim Murphy, also worked at the global research company before joining Genium in September 2023. He spent 17 years at the business, most recently as director of manager research for Asia Pacific.

Both Walsh and Wong report to Murphy.

Murphy said: “One of the key differentiators of our research approach is always having senior experienced people driving and underpinning our research. With our first ratings now live in the market, it’s great to add further to our team with someone of Tim’s experience.

“His expertise in fixed interest is especially sought after in the market, and we’re thrilled to be able to attract someone of Wong’s talent to Genium to help drive the growth of our research ratings coverage.”

Wong said: “I’m delighted to re-team with Tim Murphy and implement a thoughtful research approach that emphasises sensible recommendations for clients. Working alongside a team at Genium that’s respected for its insight and industry knowledge is highly appealing, as is the unwavering focus on supporting client goals.”

Genium Investment Partners was launched in 2013 as Insight Investment Consultants but only rebranded to the new name this year in line with the research ratings launch.

Chris Lioutas, founder and co-CEO, said: “The word Genium is an articulation of what we offer – intelligent solutions for our clients, grounded in genuine quality, rigour and conviction.

“We offer a genuine tailored consulting service from investment committee representation to a fully outsourced CIO solution. We will partner with clients and take time to understand their needs before identifying the services we can offer to best serve those needs.”