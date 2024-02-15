February 15, 2024
Gassing up on a specific day of the week will not save you money


Social media is full of videos promising money-saving tips at the pump, but waiting for a certain day to fill up is not proven to be one of them.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Gas prices are steadily rising in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC. According to AAA, the average price of gasoline has risen 28 cents per gallon in the last month in Maryland, and 20 cents in both Virginia and Washington DC. 

That might have you scrolling social media for ways to save, and watching viral videos claiming that Wednesday is the worst day of the week to fill up.

QUESTION

Is waiting for a specific day of the week a reliable way to save money on gasoline?

SOURCES

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy

U.S. Energy Information Agency

National Association of Convenience Stores

ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

GasBuddy released several versions of an annual report about which days of the week had the lowest prices during the previous year. Its most recent report was issued in February 2022.

Many videos online show the chart from its 2022 report, which said Monday and Friday had the lowest prices, while Wednesday and Thursday had the highest prices. But similar charts from previous years had different results, and the cheapest days of the week varied from state to state, as well.

“Filling up on a day of the week is probably not going to cause you to pay a whole lot more or less,” Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, said. “There are a lot more things that consumers can do to save themselves a lot more, things like shopping around before you fill your tank.”

The U.S. Energy Information Agency says bigger swings in the price of gasoline happen based on the season. Regulations make the summer blend of gasoline more expensive than the winter blend, and demand is usually higher during the summer, as well. Those factors typically combine to make prices higher than what drivers pay in the winter.

The National Association of Convenience Stores says the regulations on the summer blend of gasoline may be relaxed in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency.

An easier way to save money is to go to wusa9.com/gasprices, which features a running list of the cheapest gas stations around Washington DC.




Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How Much Money Did Taylor Swift Make The NFL After Their Most-Watched Super Bowl Ever?

How Much Money Did Taylor Swift Make The NFL After Their Most-Watched Super Bowl Ever?

February 15, 2024
Magellan Names Rahmani Managing Director, Will Transition to CEO

Magellan Names Rahmani Managing Director, Will Transition to CEO

February 15, 2024

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Italy-Albania migration deal is costly, cruel and counterproductive

February 15, 2024
Today’s Wordle #854 Hint, Clue and Answers for Saturday, October 21

Today’s ‘Wordle’ Hint and Clue for Thursday, February 15 – Wordle #971 Answers

February 15, 2024

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in Apple.

February 15, 2024
Gassing up on a specific day of the week will not save you money

Gassing up on a specific day of the week will not save you money

February 15, 2024
Filings show Nvidia's stellar shares attracted hedge funds in the fourth quarter

Filings show Nvidia’s stellar shares attracted hedge funds in the fourth quarter

February 15, 2024
Berlin: Michelle Yeoh to star in 'The Mother' action thriller

Berlin: Michelle Yeoh to star in ‘The Mother’ action thriller

February 15, 2024