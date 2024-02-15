Gassing up on a specific day of the week will not save you money

Social media is full of videos promising money-saving tips at the pump, but waiting for a certain day to fill up is not proven to be one of them.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Gas prices are steadily rising in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC. According to AAA, the average price of gasoline has risen 28 cents per gallon in the last month in Maryland, and 20 cents in both Virginia and Washington DC.

That might have you scrolling social media for ways to save, and watching viral videos claiming that Wednesday is the worst day of the week to fill up.

Is waiting for a specific day of the week a reliable way to save money on gasoline?

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy

U.S. Energy Information Agency

National Association of Convenience Stores

GasBuddy released several versions of an annual report about which days of the week had the lowest prices during the previous year. Its most recent report was issued in February 2022.

Many videos online show the chart from its 2022 report, which said Monday and Friday had the lowest prices, while Wednesday and Thursday had the highest prices. But similar charts from previous years had different results, and the cheapest days of the week varied from state to state, as well.

“Filling up on a day of the week is probably not going to cause you to pay a whole lot more or less,” Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, said. “There are a lot more things that consumers can do to save themselves a lot more, things like shopping around before you fill your tank.”

The U.S. Energy Information Agency says bigger swings in the price of gasoline happen based on the season. Regulations make the summer blend of gasoline more expensive than the winter blend, and demand is usually higher during the summer, as well. Those factors typically combine to make prices higher than what drivers pay in the winter.

The National Association of Convenience Stores says the regulations on the summer blend of gasoline may be relaxed in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency.

The National Association of Convenience Stores says the regulations on the summer blend of gasoline may be relaxed in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency.




