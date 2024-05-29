Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024 gets new recruitment partner

A recruitment firm specialising in funds management has been welcomed as a recruitment partner for this year’s awards.

The 36th annual Fund Manager of the Year Awards black-tie gala ceremony will be held on Thursday, 13 June 2024, at The Fullerton, Sydney. Click here to buy tickets.

Money Management is pleased to announce that Capital Executive Search has joined the awards program as a recruitment partner.

The boutique executive search and recruitment firm – which was established in 2020 by managing director Mischa Bennett – covers a broad range of roles within the financial services sector.

These include funds management, equities, all asset classes, distribution, investment banking, infrastructure, ESG, banking, corporate finance, debt and private credit, and wealth management for a range of corporates and asset allocators in the industry.

Capital Executive Search director Gabrielle Percic said the Fund Manager of the Year Awards is the ideal event for the recruitment firm to partner with due to the “sheer volume, calibre, and diversity of talent it attracts every year”, while noting that a few of its clients have been nominated this year.

“With the growth in our team and our recent rebrand, we really feel as if now is the perfect time to show the industry who we are and to put our best foot forward as an agency,” Percic said.

“Given the breadth and depth of our client/candidate pool across all major asset classes including investment, distribution teams and more – an event like this is the perfect place to start putting our name out there.

“As specialist headhunters, we feel that we’re much closer to the funds management sector than the recruitment industry by nature of our day-to-days. We’re proud of our journey over the last few years and are very much looking forward to being your recruitment partner for the evening.”

Percic continued that the Fund Manager of the Year Awards celebrates the successes of members of the funds management industry.

“Awards like these aren’t just places to celebrate successes in the industry – they’re places that bring people together,” she said.

“I think these events are just as much about fostering a positive, connected atmosphere both on and off the field, as they are about acknowledging stellar performance.”

The awards ceremony presents an opportunity for the industry to network in-person with industry leaders and peers, Percic said.

“I don’t think it’s ever been more important to preserve these spaces than in today’s flexible working environment,” she said.

A total of 90 finalists have been selected to compete across 18 group and three individual categories at this year’s awards. This includes five finalists nominated in the coveted Fund Manager of the Year Award category.

Individuals will compete for awards across the BDM of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, and Marketer of the Year categories.

Click here to view the full list of finalists.

Winners will be announced at the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024 black-tie gala ceremony on Thursday, 13 June 2024, at The Fullerton, Sydney.

Click here to buy your tickets and don’t miss out on the celebration!

For more information about the awards program, click here.

