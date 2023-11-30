From group discounts to second-hand partywear — 9 ways to save money this party season
Between nights out with friends, family gatherings and work dos, the Christmas festivities can be expensive. We outline how to keep up a social life on a budget
The festive party season is supposed to be a time of celebration, but for many, the stress about spending can make these events with friends, family and colleagues something to dread, rather than look forward to.
Though we’re still feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis, no one wants to miss out on the get-togethers and evenings spent with loved ones. With some savvy planning, preparation and a few smart swaps, you can maintain a thriving social life without going broke by the new year.