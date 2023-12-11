Free Financial Education Program Helps Youth Manage Their Money

Young people often struggle with understanding and managing their finances. To address this issue, a free resource called “Mes finances, Mes choix MD” offers a comprehensive program that covers essential topics related to money management. The program aims to help young individuals make informed consumption choices and start their financial lives with confidence.

With content tailored to their specific needs, participants are able to immediately apply practical tips and tricks to their everyday lives. The program covers a range of topics including credit, budgeting, saving money on groceries, and important considerations when living on one’s own.

For the past decade, “Mes finances, Mes choix MD” has partnered with youth-focused organizations to deliver its financial education program. These organizations, including the Carrefours Jeunesse-emploi (CJE) in the Mauricie region, play a crucial role in accrediting around 350 trainers to deliver the program in a neutral and objective manner.

Workshops are designed and offered for free to young individuals aged 16 to 25, primarily within educational settings. However, for those who have not already participated in the program through their school, they can still benefitspeaking to their teachers or reaching out to their local CJE.

The CJE is also able to deliver the program within the community, either through workshops at their centers or in other locations. By making the program accessible to a wide range of young people, “Mes finances, Mes choix MD” hopes to empower them with the necessary knowledge to make sound financial decisions.

Stay tuned for upcoming articles that will provide insights into specific modules of the program. If you want to learn more or sign up for a workshop, contact your local CJE for further information.