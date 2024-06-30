July 1, 2024
Fran Hughes: Time to set fresh money goals in the new financial year


Starting a new financial year can feel like hitting the reset button on your money management. It’s the perfect time to take stock of where you are, set some fresh goals, and get everything in order.

Whether you’re saving for something big, trying to pay off debt, manage the rising cost of living, or just want to be smarter with your money, here are some tips to help you kick off the new financial year on the right foot and maybe get hold of those tax refunds.

Premium

Subscribers with digital access can view this article.

Already a subscriber?



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

July 1, 2024
SMSF Association welcomes new board member

Bravura extends CCO term amid transformation project

July 1, 2024

You may have missed

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

July 1, 2024
SMSF Association welcomes new board member

Bravura extends CCO term amid transformation project

July 1, 2024
I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why

I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why

July 1, 2024
Morningstar to expand to superannuation ratings

Superannuation fund ART shares FY23-24 performance

July 1, 2024
Canadians Searching For Savings To Avoid Cruel Summer Of Overspending: CIBC Poll

Canadians Searching For Savings To Avoid Cruel Summer Of Overspending: CIBC Poll

June 30, 2024
More Than One-Third Of Americans Are Borrowing Money For Summer Vacations, Make It Make Sense

More Than One-Third Of Americans Are Borrowing Money For Summer Vacations, Make It Make Sense

June 30, 2024