Sometimes it takes an outside perspective to provide the jolt. A colleague of mine, one who goes to more NFL games, went to a college football game earlier this year and came back disgusted: Way too many stoppages, he told me. The NFL does such a better job of keeping things moving.

He’s not wrong. He’s also not alone in that feeling, even among college football decision makers.

“Pace of the game, keeping the game moving, has become a big topic,” Steve Shaw, the NCAA coordinator of officials, told me Wednesday.

That’s not to say college football should be just like the NFL. It should have special differences, and it’s OK if games are longer: There are fewer games than in the NFL, so more football should be a feature. In fact, for all the belaboring of the new clock rules, college football games still on average have around 15 to 20 more plays than the average NFL game.

But there’s still too much dead time. Too much time looking at the person next to you and going, “OK, when can we see more football?”

Here are four ways to make the average college game quicker, better and possibly even offer more football.

1. More in-game commercials

Nobody likes commercials. Well, maybe my kids, who have managed to memorize a certain song performed by a duo from the sitcom “Scrubs.” Otherwise, they’re the bane of everyone’s existence, but a necessity in a world where the networks have to make money off something besides subscriptions.

Fact check: There are not more commercials this year, as The Athletic found last month. It just may seem that way because games are slightly shorter thanks to the new clock rules. That still frustrates fans, understandably, who say if game time is shortened then commercials should be as well. Reasonable, but not realistic, especially not in a world where realignment is driven by television contracts. Networks and college administrators are not going to get together and decide, “You know what, let’s make less money.” It’s just not going to happen.

But there is another way.

ESPN executive Nick Dawson, when I spoke to him last year, suggested more advertising during games: Split-screen commercials in between plays, during reviews, essentially whenever there are a few seconds of dead time. This is something college football administrators have pushed for as well. It would allow for fewer commercial breaks, shorter breaks or both.

The key, Dawson said, is selling that to advertisers, and apparently, they’re not there yet. But maybe there are ways to cajole them there. More in-game reads. Quick promos in between plays. Do you as an advertiser want your commercial as the third of five spots in between quarters, when fans are flushing the toilet, or during the game, when you have a captive audience?

Perhaps this ends up happening naturally, if the transition to streaming continues, allowing ESPN and others to make more money off subscriptions and cut some commercials. But that’s still going to take a while.

2. Less replay review time

Here’s the latest data: There are an average of 2.2 review stoppages per game, and the average stop time during each review — from when the referee makes the first announcement until they blow the ready to play — is 1 minute and 54 seconds. So, a total of 4 minutes and 10 seconds, on average.

Shaw, who provided that data, said college football’s leaders would like to get that time down. That includes those annoying instances of the referee running all the way downfield to look through a camera. Shaw said they’ve been working to expedite those by having the replay booth, on calls it can tell don’t need a long review, quickly notify the referee before he runs all the way downfield. That’s only about 4.3 percent of current reviews, according to Shaw, a number they’d love to get higher.

On less clear reviews, Shaw said they’ve told officials that any review that hits the two-minute mark should be wrapped up, and if by two minutes you don’t have indisputable evidence, just let the call stand.

Yet 18.6 percent of reviews go over two minutes. The goal is to whittle those down, which can save more time.

“One of the things we want to do in replay, and the original intent, was to catch obvious errors with indisputable evidence. Clearly we’ve gone well beyond obvious errors now,” Shaw said. “Really the intent of replay is to get those big things that impact the game. We’re really working to train our officials to focus on that. That’s like turning a battleship, it takes time.”

In other words, a first-quarter play deciding whether a first-down throw for 4 yards is complete shouldn’t be the focus.

“We’re trying to break the thinking that replay is designed to make the game perfect,” Shaw said. “The more we strive for perfection, the more stops we have.”

One idea that’s been thrown out there is going to the NFL coach’s challenge system. But college coaches tend not to want that, as voiced by Georgia’s Kirby Smart when I asked him this week.

“One-hundred percent it slows it down, it slows down the game. That argument is correct. The flip side of that for the coaches is you want me to decide. You want me to decide when I do it, and you want me to burn one of my timeouts. And I don’t have the same information that you have,” Smart said. “They have the information up there. They have the ability to review every play. Now, should they review every play? A 1-yard spot in the first quarter for five minutes. … Is it worth that for one yard? Probably not.”

One idea is a hybrid model. Certain plays are up for replay review if needed: Catch or no catch, targeting, scoring plays, fumble or down by contact, and line to gain. Those five types of plays account for 83 percent of reviews, according to Shaw. So maybe everything else would have to be a coaching challenge? It’s worth a shot.

3. Helmet technology

This is very much in the news right now with the Michigan sign-stealing and advance scouting allegations, but there was already movement on the issue. Teams will be allowed to use some form of coach-to-player communication this postseason, albeit in non-College Football Playoff games, on an experimental basis.

Everyone knows the technology works because it’s been in place in the NFL since 1994. The main reason it hadn’t arrived in college was financial, but now it’s more about liability, as explained in this story last year.

The Michigan story could be the impetus for college football finally getting over these issues. But another consideration should be speeding up the game.

Less looking at the sideline for calls, and less looking at wristbands. There would still be time spent relaying the call from the booth to the quarterback on the field, then the quarterback telling his teammates. But it wouldn’t be as much time as is spent right now.

4. Shrink halftime

This is more about overall game time than in-game efficiency, but it still seems overdue: Gone are the days when marching bands from both teams perform at halftime, or just the home team does a long, drawn-out (and still good) show. These days, it’s usually only the home team band performing, and those bands are asked to do less to make room for other presentations.

For example, back in 1985, the Georgia Redcoat Band did a Beach Boys-themed show that lasted 7 minutes and 30 seconds. But as of the 2017 season, bands are now limited to six minutes when both bands are performing, although shows can be longer when there’s only one performance. Whatever the case, the field is supposed to be clear three minutes before the start of the second half, so the total time is 17 minutes, and Georgia’s current band director told me the band usually needs about 30 seconds each to get on and off the field.

So what if you cut halftime to 15 minutes? That would still be enough time for the home team band to do one good show. What would need to be cut is some of the other stuff now done at halftime, usually marketing and recognition for school-related things.

Cut down on the other stuff. Let the bands play because it’s part of what makes college football different. Keep what’s great about college football, while trying to take out one of the things that’s maddening: the dead time.

