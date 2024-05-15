MAKE your beauty bag work smarter with a few multi-tasking products.

You’ll spend less by sticking with a handful of great-value items that do more than one job.

Four multi-tasking, great-value beauty products to help you save money Credit: Getty

Plus, it makes packing for holidays a breeze. Here are some ideas . . .

COCONUT OIL: This versatile product can both soften and moisturise hair — it works particularly well on frizz.

You can also use it as a body and face moisturiser and for removing make-up.

The oil can boost the production of collagen and reduce inflammation, according to beauty brand Nivea.

READ MORE MONEY SAVING TIPS

Try massaging on to skin before bed to use as an overnight mask. You can buy a 500ml pot of coconut oil for £2.15 from Asda.

VASELINE: This versatile beauty stalwart is moisturising so works as a lip balm as well as for dry skin on the face.

It’s also great as a foot mask. Slather it on at bedtime and pop on a pair of loose socks and you’ll wake up the next morning to softer skin.

Try popping some on around the nail bed before an at-home manicure, too.

It will soften the cuticles and if you make mistakes around the edges with you varnish, it can easily be removed when dry.

Also, if you struggle with chafing during exercise, rub on problem areas first. You can get a 50ml pot for £1.80 from Boots.

I swear by my magic under-eye skincare routine – it makes me look 5 years younger, everything costs under $15

ALL IN ONE: Cut out separate shampoos and conditioners with Dr PawPaw It Does It All shampoo, which lives up to its name.

It is suitable for all hair types — and you can also use it in the shower to wash your skin, too.

It’s £3 for 200ml direct from drpawpaw.com.

DOUBLE UP: Cut out buying eyeshadow and instead use your existing face shimmer or bronzer to colour and highlight your eye area. It works just as well and saves buying extra products.

Get The Revolution Highlight Reloaded for £3.20 from lookfantastic.com.

All prices on page correct at time of going to press. Deals and offers subject to availability.

Deal of the day

Egg chair, down from £249 to £179 at George from Asda Credit: Asda

KICK back in your outdoor space with this hanging egg chair, down from £249 to £179 at George from Asda.

SAVE: £70

Cheap treat

H&M’s scent diffuser in summer rain, £9.99 Credit: H&M

ADD freshness to your home with H&M’s scent diffuser in summer rain, £9.99.

What’s new? PERFECT for picnics, Sainsbury’s new summer edition soft-set Scotch egg, £2.25 with a Nectar card, is a tasty take on a classic.

Top swap

Straw-effect bag for £17.99 from New Look Credit: New Look

Similar style for less, £6 at Primark Credit: Primark

KEEP your essentials safe in this straw-effect bag for £17.99 from New Look. Or get a similar style for less, £6 at Primark.

SAVE: £11.99

Little helper STOCK up on cooling treats, with two for £4 on selected ice lollies at Morrisons, including Soleros and these mini Twisters. Save up to £1.50.

PLAY NOW TO WIN £200

Join thousands of readers taking part in The Sun Raffle

JOIN thousands of readers taking part in The Sun Raffle.

Every month we’re giving away £100 to 250 lucky readers – whether you’re saving up or just in need of some extra cash, The Sun could have you covered.

Every Sun Savers code entered equals one Raffle ticket.

The more codes you enter, the more tickets you’ll earn and the more chance you will have of winning!