DO not let a little rain dampen your spirits.

Whether heading to Glastonbury next week or planning a camping trip, stay dry without splashing out.

Four cash-saving ways to make sure the rain does not ruin your camping trip Credit: Getty

Here are some tips . . .

AVOID ANY NASTY SURPRISES: Before you set off, put your tent up at home to check for any tears or damage, lest you find problems when you arrive.

SPRAY TO SAVE: Use a waterproofing spray to keep your tent extra dry. Millets.co.uk has 15 per cent off a range of products that will do the job.

DOUBLE COVER: If you have an old tarpaulin or large plastic sheet lying around, drape it over your tent and secure with bungee cords for a bit of extra protection.

ON SAFE GROUND: Keeping the inside of your tent dry and clean is obviously crucial. So create a sheltered area where you can take off wet gear before heading under the canvas.

Cobble it together with an old shower curtain, or even bin bags, and some sturdy sticks.

BAGS OF IDEAS: Keep your gear dry by packing items in resealable plastic bags — and for festivals, stay organised by putting each day’s outfit in its own bag.

Reuse bags for storing wet clothes during your break. Keep a large plastic shopping bag near the entrance of your tent to store wellies in.

HANG ABOUT: If your clothes do get wet, you will need a way get them dry as quickly as possible. If you have room, set up a drying line inside the tent using shoelaces, string or bungee cords. And take a portable fan with you because this should help to speed up the drying process.

MAKESHIFT MAC: In an emergency, use bin bags as macs. Cut a hole in the bottom for your head and one on each side for your arms.

Then just slip it over you and embrace the showers.

An extra trick is to use duct tape around the edges of the holes to prevent rips.

SHOE IN: To dry wet shoes, remove the insoles and hang them on your drying line. Use scrunched-up newspaper inside the shoes to help absorb any moisture.

All prices on page correct at time of going to press. Deals and offers subject to availability.

