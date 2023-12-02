Four cash-saving craft projects for thoughtful Christmas presents

BRUSH up on your craft skills to save money on Christmas gifts.

Give these paint-your-own projects a go for thoughtful pressies with a personal touch.

Brush up on your craft skills to save money on Christmas gifts Credit: Getty

CREATE FOR KIDS: Cut costs on children’s presents by painting something special for them.

Hobbycraft has dozens of paint-your-own money boxes from cupcakes to football shapes, all £4.

Kids and adults can add pops of colour to it and set the young recipient on the road to saving money.

HOME DECS: Gifts for the house and garden are always well received.

Nature lovers can appreciate your handiwork on a painted wooden bird house.

You can buy plain wooden nesting boxes ready for you to personalise at The Range from £2.99.

Just like the birds, the sky’s the limit for your decoration.

For a classic home offering, Hobbycraft has a blank ceramic vase for £5.30 as well as ideas for how to transform it into a special gift.

You can even whip out the brushes to decorate a lamp base to light up a loved one’s holidays.

Paint-your-own bases start from £18 at Dunelm.

PICTURE PERFECT: Budding artists can really go to town and paint a picture for their nearest and dearest.

You can buy blank canvases in high street shops.

Prices at The Works start at £3.

If art isn’t your thing, that doesn’t mean you can’t create a brilliant design.

Paint-by-numbers kits, like the Colourful Zebra, £4.89 from The Range, can help anyone get it right.

FESTIVE FINGERPRINTS: Celebrate the family togetherness at this time of year with a special handprint picture.

You can buy different styles of family handprint sets from stores including The Works and The Range.

At the latter, prices start from £4.19, down from £6.99, for a kit including metallic paints to print your family’s hands.

You can then display in the frame which is also part of the kit.

All prices on page correct at time of going to press. Deals and offers subject to availability.

Deal of the day

Save £198 on the Carrie Corner Sofa from Habitat Credit: Habitat

GET the family sitting comfortably on the Carrie Corner Sofa from Habitat down from £693 to £495.

SAVE: £198

Cheap treat

Save £4.99 on this red cotton velvet cushion cover from H&M

GIVE your sofa a mini festive makeover with a red cotton velvet cushion cover, down from £12.99 to £8 at H&M.

SAVE: £4.99

What’s new? THERE are more and more signs that Christmas is coming – such as Aldi’s new tiramisu-flavoured extra-thick cream, £1.99 for 250ml.

Top swap

These Christmas silver toadstool tree decorations are £15 from M&S

Or instead, make room to hang three mushrooms for £7.50 from Argos

CAP off Christmas with three silver toadstool tree decorations £15, from M&S, or instead, make room to hang three mushrooms, £7.50, at Argos.

SAVE: £7.50

Leah’s little helper FIND savings behind the doors of Ikea’s first ever Digital Advent Calendar. Different offers will be released each day until Christmas Eve, so you can save in-store and online. Open up the offers each day on the Ikea website.

Shop and save

Save £44.01 on this steam-plus mop at vileda.co.uk

IT’S the last day to clean up on the price of a steam-plus mop, was £99, now £54.99 at vileda.co.uk.

Use it on wood, tiles, rugs or carpets.

SAVE: £44.01

Hot right now

SNUGGLE up for some movie magic with a Disney Wish fleece blanket from Asda, £8.

