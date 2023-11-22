November 22, 2023
image


Former Sydney financial adviser, David Valvo, has seen his asset preservation and travel restrictions extended by the Federal Court amid an ASIC investigation.

It is alleged Valvo faked client signatures to illegally obtain as much as $750,000, and is being investigated regarding fees charged to client superannuation funds between 1 January 2015 to 21 September 2021.

On 5 July 2023, ASIC commenced “urgent proceedings” against Valvo and his company Your Financial Freedom, whereby he was restricted from leaving Australia.

According to the Financial Advisers Register, Valvo was authorised by NextGen Financial Group at the time of the alleged action. He previously worked at Insignia Platforms from December 2007 to September 2013. 

It is also understood he had a serious gambling problem and had gambled over $400,000 since February 2021.

In a subsequent case management hearing on 14 November, it was ordered by Justice Lee that the asset preservation orders against Valvo would continue until further notice.

These restrain Valvo from removing property from Australia, disposing or diminishing the value of property, incurring new liabilities and withdrawing or transferring monies in any account in which he has legal or equitable interest unless the collective value of the preserved assets located in Australia exceeds $1 million. 

The orders relating to the surrender of his passport and restraining him from leaving Australia without consent from the Federal Court will also continue until 31 March 2024. 

The case management hearing was previously adjourned from 13 October to 7 November to 14 November.

ASIC’s investigation is continuing.

 





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Opinion: It’s time for radical transparency about money

Opinion: It’s time for radical transparency about money

November 22, 2023
Money Talk at Thanksgiving: Estate Planning, How To Create a Will

Money Talk at Thanksgiving: Estate Planning, How To Create a Will

November 22, 2023

You may have missed

Italy blocks Safran-Collins deal due to national defense issues – Meloni

Italy blocks Safran-Collins deal due to national defense issues – Meloni

November 22, 2023
Disney: Will Thanksgiving reverse the box office slump? Can Iger Studio ‘Strengthen’ Output?

Disney: Will Thanksgiving reverse the box office slump? Can Iger Studio ‘Strengthen’ Output?

November 22, 2023
Baz Luhrmann talks reimagining ‘Australia’ in Hulu’s ‘Faraway Down’

Baz Luhrmann talks reimagining ‘Australia’ in Hulu’s ‘Faraway Down’

November 22, 2023

Success Starts When You Let Go of These Entrepreneurial Myths

November 22, 2023
Autumn Statement: Key Points at a Glance

Autumn Statement: Key Points at a Glance

November 22, 2023
Ubisoft’s ‘Champions Tactics’ NFT game is coming to Animoca’s ‘Mokaverse’ – Decrypt

Ubisoft’s ‘Champions Tactics’ will come to Animoca’s ‘Mokaverse’ – Cryptosaurus

November 22, 2023