(WSVN) – The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and so is the season for scamming. But now, one former scammer is sharing how these thieves work so you don’t become a victim.

Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates

Welcome to Nigeria, scamming capital of the world and a place where many residents learn to rip people off just to survive.

Chris Maxwell/former Nigerian scammer: “My first year in the university was kind of tough. So I needed to make money for myself. You know, my parents really were not making enough money.”

Chris Maxwell is a former scammer who spoke to us from his home in Nigeria.

Chris Maxwell: “It’s difficult for me to get clothes for myself, to eat, you know.”

At least 65% of Nigerians live in poverty.

To make money, Chris learned to scam women who were looking for love, and he followed this 39 page guide to find his victims.

But he has since changed his life. Going from criminal to consultant for the website Social Catfish to check if profiles or products are real or fake.

Chris Maxwell: “I felt so pitiful.”

This holiday season, He’s using his expertise to warn shoppers.

Chris Maxwell: “This time of the year, it’s a very, it’s a very good time for scammers to make money.”

And there’s good reason for South Floridians to listen up. When it comes to holiday scams, Florida ranks second highest in the country. A recent survey found one in three online shoppers was scammed out of an average of $400 each.

When shopping online, be on the lookout for knockoff websites.

Chris Maxwell: “The scammer has his own website. It’s going to look like a real one. It’s going to look like Amazon. When you purchase products and you make the payment, then you’re not going to receive the product. You’re never gonna receive your package.”

When shopping online, make sure the web address of the store is spelled correctly and never pay extra once you think the item has been shipped.

Chris Maxwell: “There is shipment scams where they tell you you are expecting a shipment and you have to pay for clearance.”

So never follow an email link about shipping problems. Instead, log on to official sites like UPS, FedEx or the postal service to enter your tracking number manually to check on your packages.

Chris Maxwell: “This time of the year, you know, they do everything they can because money’s gonna go in, money’s gonna come out. Every single opportunity they’re gonna take your money.”

Chris’ biggest tip is to shop smart and not take any risks.

Chris Maxwell: “My best advice for people is this time of the year, if you’re gonna shop, make sure you buy from online shops that you know, trusted. If it’s saying the prices are too high, you can just go to the store and get everything you need by yourself.”

Chris is hoping his expertise as a reformed scammer will help Florida families have a happy holiday.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

