Morningstar’s former managing director Jamie Wickham has resurfaced several months after leaving the research house where he worked for 17 years.

He will be joining private wealth firm Minchin Moore, responsible for the institutional and family office client base and business.

Specifically, his role leverages his background working with institutional clients in order to build out relationships in the institutional, not-for-profit category. He will also work to enhance the firm’s proposition for family offices through developing a more flexible suite of services tailored to ultra-high-net-worth families.

Morningstar announced Wickham’s departure back in May, with Wickham having worked there since 2006, including six years as managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

At the time, Wickham said: “I don’t have any plans on my next phase other than looking forward to a well-earned break.”

On his reasons for working with Minchin Moore, Wickham said he “wanted to join a growing business with great people and purpose”.

“I have known two of the founding partners, Mark Minchin and Angus Warden, for 30 years, and long admired the way the partners have built Minchin Moore into a professional financial advice firm with high-quality people, a strong culture and thoughtful investment philosophy. All of which culminates in the delivery of quality advice for their clients,” he added.

Minchin Moore is an employee-owned, independent professional advisory practice serving the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and for-purpose institutions.

The firm has a team of 45 with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, as well as regional offices in Orange, Walcha and Tamworth. It manages around $2.8 billion in funds under advice, on behalf of approximately 900 private clients.

“We welcome Jamie Wickham with open arms, and we are excited about the wealth of experience and insights he brings to the firm. His addition underscores our commitment to delivering the highest level of service and expertise to our clients,” managing partner Mark Minchin concluded.