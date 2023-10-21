Former Ignition CEO to lead Selfwealth

Selfwealth has announced the appointment of Craig Keary as its new chief executive, as well as a new chief commercial officer.

The former Asia Pacific CEO of Ignition Advice, who departed the firm in March 2023 after two years, will begin his new position at Selfwealth on 24 October.

Christine Christian, chair of Selfwealth, was thrilled to appoint Keary as he brings his experience and calibre to the business.

“He joins the company at an important time, and after a comprehensive search, the board was united in its view that Craig was the standout candidate for the role.

“Craig has broad experience in stockbroking, fintech platforms and, importantly, driving strategic growth. He has a track record of success in this in global markets and across different organisations,” she commented.

Commenting on his appointment, Keary said: “Selfwealth is a trusted leading challenger brand with an established, high-quality customer base. With the transformation of the business underway, I believe that my experience in the big banks and AMP Capital, as well as more recently, fintech businesses will enable me to drive the growth aspirations of the company.”

The chief executive was recently appointed as chair at Ensombl, a leading digital platform. In this role, Keary will lead the 8,000 strong advice community through its next phase of growth, overseeing a Series A capital raising program to the tune of some $3 million, further investing in its advisor insights technology platform, and the opening of its first overseas operation.

Selfwealth additionally announced the appointment of Paul Cullinan, the acting chief executive officer, to his new position as chief commercial officer.

Christian thanked Cullinan for taking on the role of acting CEO: “We are delighted that Paul has agreed to continue with Selfwealth in a new and important role.

“With Craig and Paul, Selfwealth will have the leadership, industry experience and ability to accelerate the company’s transformation program and drive continued growth.”

She explained that the board’s focus has been on recruiting a leadership team to maximise Seflwealth’s value, drive growth opportunities and continue delivering growing shareholder returns.

Finally, the firm announced the departure of its chief financial officer, Scott Farndell, who left the company on 18 October.

