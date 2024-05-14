Flourish Launches Integration with RightCapital to Enable

New York, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flourish, a platform that provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (“RIAs”) improve their clients’ financial outcomes, today announced an integration with RightCapital, a financial planning platform that simplifies the complexity of financial planning for advisors and their clients. This integration allows advisors to incorporate cash holdings and annuities from Flourish’s product suite into RighCapital’s Net Worth tab with just a few clicks. The simple, secure integration gives advisors a more complete view of their clients’ finances, enabling better planning, decision-making, and advice.

This integration benefits the growing number of RIAs that use both RightCapital and Flourish to expand their practices and offers new RIAs more reasons to adopt the platforms. RightCapital has seen its market share more than triple since 2020, and Flourish Cash recently topped $5B AUC, more than tripling AUC in the past two years.

“Flourish and RightCapital have been invaluable partners in helping Mendel Money Management deliver comprehensive advice tailored to each client’s unique situation. With Flourish providing access to innovative cash management and annuity solutions, and RightCapital’s robust financial planning capabilities, we can ensure our clients’ full financial picture is accounted for. This integration streamlines our workflows and elevates our ability to guide clients towards their financial goals with greater precision and personalization,” said Bradley Mendel, CFP, EA, Wealth Advisor at Mendel Money Management.

“Flourish and RightCapital share a growing number of financial advisors, and we’re excited to make this long-awaited integration available to them,” said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. “Through this integration with Flourish, advisors can now easily access up-to-date visibility into clients’ assets including cash holdings that can be easily overlooked and under-reported.”

Over 750 RIAs managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding, take discretion or offer as client-directed accounts, as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, white-glove support, and more.

RightCapital’s comprehensive financial planning platform offers advisors expansive capabilities including interactive retirement planning, cash flow- and goals-based planning, tax-efficient distribution strategies, insurance needs evaluation, student loan management, estate planning, and more.

“In today’s landscape, clients want more than just portfolio management from their advisors. By obtaining a comprehensive understanding of their clients’ entire financial landscape, advisors are better equipped to provide superior financial guidance,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO. “We are delighted to announce our integration with RightCapital, a platform that also earned ‘Software All Star’ status in the 2024 T3 / Inside Information Software Survey alongside Flourish’s products.”

Webinar for Financial Advisors – Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. EDT

Advisors who are interested in learning more about Flourish and RightCapital can register to join the upcoming webinar on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. EDT. Register here.

About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $5 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 750 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.

About RightCapital

RightCapital’s mission is to create Right Plans for Real People™. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report – 2023 AdvisorTech Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com.

