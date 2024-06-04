June 5, 2024


Florida high school student-athletes now allowed to profit from their talents with NIL

by Sarah Campbell

Courtesy of Gulf Breeze and Tate highschool

PENSACOLA Fla. — Florida is now the 31st state allowing high school student-athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness.

It’s called NIL. The state’s high school athletic association voted to give athletes — boys and girls — a chance to earn money off the talents they show through athletics.

