Florida high school student-athletes now allowed to profit from their talents with NIL
Florida high school student-athletes now allowed to profit from their talents with NIL
by Sarah Campbell
Courtesy of Gulf Breeze and Tate highschool{ }{p}{/p}
PENSACOLA Fla. — Florida is now the 31st state allowing high school student-athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness.
It’s called NIL. The state’s high school athletic association voted to give athletes — boys and girls — a chance to earn money off the talents they show through athletics.
The measure goes into effect this upcoming school year.
“It’s an opportunity for our community and for our school district to celebrate these great kids we’ve got in our community and be part of their journey, part of their story as they move forward in life,” Escambia County School District Athletic Director Casey Thiele said.
“They’ll be building their own brands, being able to create revenue through social media, through marketing, through commercials, and brand ambassadors through other brands,” mentor Ladaron Clardy said.
Student-athletes can independently negotiate deals, endorsements, and monetize their brand. This gives them the chance to grow their name and be rewarded for their hard work.
Clardy works closely with student-athletes in the Pensacola area. His son Ladarian Clardy is a top high school football prospect at Escambia High.
The elder Clardy says NIL incentives will motivate them to work even harder.
“It’s going to give them a lot more motivation knowing they can get paid for all of the work that they put in behind the scenes,” Clardy said.
“It’s not going to be for every student-athlete. You’re still going to have to have good grades, you’re still going to have to be a top athlete, you’re still going to have to work hard,” he added.
Though this program has many benefits for student-athletes, there are limitations.
Students are not allowed to profit off of school logos. Students who transfer mid-season are not able to secure any NIL deals for that season. It is also forbidden for NIL deals to be used for recruiting reasons.
Thiele says it’s important that students are aware of the policies.
“We’re going to provide lengths and opportunities and education for them so that they know when they get into a good deal, it’s a good deal, and they don’t risk their amateur status,” Thiele said.
There are many opportunities for high school athletes who take advantage of NIL deals. The district wants to ensure that students are able to use it in the right way.
“It’s a big day, it’s a good win, times are changing,” Thiele said. “I think this is a positive thing, but like anything, it has to be managed well. A big part is on me as the District Athletic Director to give guidance to our families, give guidance to our students, give guidance to our athletic directors and our schools to make sure we do it right.”
According to the measure approved by the athletic association, student-athletes who violate the NIL guidelines would have their agreements terminated.
If they have a second violation, they could be suspended for one year.
Load more…