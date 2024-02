Flip of a switch could save you $10 on your Florida electric bill

1 flip of a switch could save you $10 on your electric bill Updated: 6:01 PM EST Feb 8, 2024

READY FOR CONSIDERATION BY THE FULL CHAMBER FOR ALL THIS WEEK, OUR MORNING TEAM IS SPEAKING WITH EXPERTS AND GETTING ADVICE ON HOW YOU CAN SAVE ON EVERYDAY TASKS. MANY OF US SPEND EXTRA MONEY WITHOUT EVEN REALIZING. IT, AND TODAY THE TEAM CONTINUED TO LOOK INTO THE SURPRISE THINGS YOU’RE PAYING FOR ON YOUR ELECTRIC BILL. ERIN GUY HAS ADVICE FROM THE EXPERTS. IT’S ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT EXPENSES THAT WE FACE EACH MONTH. THE ELECTRIC BILL. THE GOOD NEWS YOU CAN EASILY CONTROL. SOME THINGS IN YOUR HOUSE, AND IT CAN CONTROL HOW MUCH YOU’RE PAYING. SO FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT. THEY ACTUALLY CAME TO MY HOUSE TO SEE IF I’M RUNNING EFFICIENTLY. I ASKED ABOUT SOME OF THE LITTLE THINGS AROUND THE HOUSE THAT COULD SHAVE OFF SOME MONEY, AND WHEN YOU LOOK AT YOUR FPL APP, OFTENTIMES THERE’S A CATEGORY AND IT’S CALLED ALWAYS ON. WELL, THINGS THAT ARE ON ALL THE TIME WOULD BE SOMETIMES CEILING FANS. PEOPLE FORGET TO TURN THEM OFF WHEN THEY’VE LEFT A ROOM AND THAT CAN SAVE THEM, YOU KNOW, 5 TO $10 A MONTH IF IF IT’S A ROOM THEY’RE NEVER IN, THEY DON’T NEED TO RUN IT EVER. WE TOTALLY DO THIS. SO 5 TO 10 BUCKS OFF YOUR BILL EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS. WE ALSO CHECK MY WATER HEATER THERE IN THE GARAGE. IT SHOULD BE SET AT 120 DEGREES. NOW, IF IT’S HIGHER THAN THAT, IT CAN BE DANGEROUS TO KIDS, BUT ALSO IT CAN COST YOU MONEY. SO LOWERING IT WILL DEFINITELY SAVE YOU. ALSO YOUR POOL PUMP. THIS WAS WHAT WAS COSTING ME THE MOST. MINE WAS RUNNING TOO LONG. HE SAID. IN THE WINTER HERE IN FLORIDA SHOULD ONLY RUN FOR ABOUT FOUR HOURS MAXIMUM SIX HOURS. MINE WAS ACTUALLY RUNNING EIGHT HOURS, SO HOPEFULLY THIS WILL HELP. AND I ASKED ABOUT WINDOWS AND PERHAPS A NEW AC DOES IT HELP KEEP THE COST DOWN? IF THESE ARE BRAND NEW AC? YES, DEFINITELY. YOU’LL ACTUALLY NOTICE A DIFFERENCE ON YOUR ON YOUR AC WHEN YOU DO THIS BECAUSE IT’S GOING TO LOWER YOUR BILL SIGNIFICANTY. AS FOR WINDOWS BRAND NEW WINDOWS DON’T NECESSARILY DO ANYTHING THING, HE SAID. OF COURSE, THEY HELP IN OTHER WAYS, BUT NOT NECESSARILY WITH YOUR ENERGY BILL. ALL RIGHT, WELL, TOMORROW AT 6 A.M., WE TALK ABOUT FUN THINGS TO DO ON A BUDGET. A LOT OF PLACES, A LOT OF THINGS TO DO HERE IN SOUTH FLORIDA. WE’RE GOING TO TALK ABOUT SOME OFFERS. YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF JUST IN TIME FOR THE WEEKEND. AND I WAS ABLE TO DIG UP SOME TEACHER DISCOUNTS THAT YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUT ON. THOSE ARE TOMORROW MORNING, AL