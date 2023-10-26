October 27, 2023
Flights to San Diego from Vancouver: How to save money


You’ll be California dreamin’ without spending Hollywood-high bucks.

Flights to San Diego from Vancouver are one of the best deals from out of the Lower Mainland — but there are a couple of ways to shave costs off the price of a ticket.

Canada’s largest airline offers the most convenient and lowest-price option for direct, return airfare from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to San Diego International Airport (SAN) in Southern California.

There are several options departing from Vancouver this fall that cost around $320 including all taxes and fees starting at the end of November and continuing through the first half of December. The least expensive flights to San Diego usually cost between $510 and $1,350, according to Google Flights.

Prices climb up approaching the holidays and stay high through the new year before dropping down again around mid-January. 

There are even a couple of  Air Canada flights in January that cost just over $300 including all taxes and fees. 

Photo via Google Flights

How to get cheaper trips to the Golden State 

Travellers looking to find cheaper airfare on trips to Southern California can fly into an alternative airport to save cash. 

While it will involve some driving time or a bus or train ride to get to San Diego, flying from YVR to Los Angeles International Airport (YVR) will chop 50 per cent off the cost of return airfare.

Ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines offers the popular route at a jaw-dropping steal, at $150 for a return trip. However, the tickets must be booked individually to take advantage of the deal. 

vancouver-to-los-angeles-flightsjpg
Photo via Google Flights

Another way to shave costs off a trip is to drive down to Seattle or take the bus or the train. 

The Amtrak Cascades passenger train from Vancouver to Seattle takes guests across the Canada-U.S. border and also visits numerous cities across Washington and Oregon.

Flixbus also offers another low-cost alternative for travellers who want to leave their car behind on the way to Seattle.

The total cost of an Alaska/American Airlines codeshare ticket to the sun-soaked SoCal spot from Seattle International Airport (SEA) works out to $152 including all taxes and fees, which is also about half the price of a return trip from YVR. 

seattle-san-diego-flightjpg
Photo via Google Flights

 





