Five savvy ways to save money at the airport before your summer getaway

HAVE you been saving up for a sizzling summer getaway?

A whopping 50 per cent of us do not factor airport purchases into holiday spending, a survey by Premier Inn has found.

Five cheap ways to save money at the airport this summer Credit: Getty

Travel and transport consultant Carol Deveney, from see-changes.com, shares tips for budgeting before take-off.

PASS ON A SAVING: Feeding the family is costly, so get yourselves a lounge pass.

Prices, usually including unlimited food and drink, start from £13.50 per person but vary nationwide.

Staying in the lounge keeps you out of the shops and the view of the runway is great for entertaining the kids, avoiding the need for buying magazines and toys to distract them.

SHOP SMART: Duty free sounds great, but the discount isn’t always that good.

Do some thorough online research for items you might want to buy, and screenshot the price so that you can compare it at the airport.

Also, it’s worth researching the shops at your destination.

I went to Spain recently and, as the pound is strong against the Euro right now, the prices in Zara were cheaper than in the UK.

THINK BEFORE YOU DRINK: I always travel with two foldable cups.

Once through airport security, I use the airport water fountain to fill one and use the other for coffee.

Often, you can get a little extra discount at airport coffee shops for bringing your own cup, plus it’s handy to use on holiday.

BAG IT UP: Keep a travel “go bag” in your wardrobe so you are always airport-ready and don’t forget the essentials!

I keep an EU and American adapter in mine, my drinks cups and medications such as paracetamol and hayfever tablets.

These are usually much pricier at the airport and abroad.

PREP AHEAD: You should only buy things you need for the time you are in the airport.

Brands have to pay a premium to rent airside shop space, and that cost is often passed on to customers.

Keep your money for your holiday instead!

All prices on page correct at time of going to press. Deals and offers subject to availability.

Deal of the day

Save £25 on this four-seater family paddling pool at Home Bargains

ENJOY the sunshine while it lasts!

This four-seater family paddling pool was £39.99, but it’s now £14.99, at Home Bargains.

SAVE: £25

Cheap treat

Host a home movie night with three packs of Pop Star microwave popcorn

HOST a home movie night with three packs of Pop Star microwave popcorn for £1, usually 50p each, from Iceland.

SAVE: 50p when you buy three

What’s new? CHECK the Uber app to see if you’re one of the lucky ones with a £5 discount on your next train ticket booking. If so, it will be applied automatically. Plus earn ten per cent back in Uber credits for your next journey.

Top swap

The e.l.f Power Grip Primer is £10 at Superdrug

But the In A Fix Primer is just £7.99 at BarryM.com

KEEP your make-up in place all day long with the e.l.f Power Grip Primer, £10 at Superdrug.

Alternatively, save a little more by using the In A Fix Primer, £7.99 at BarryM.com.

SAVE: £2.01

Little helper MINI Mozart offers classical music classes for babies and toddlers. Get a month-long package of 20 online sessions for only £5. Each 45-minute class is based on a fable or fairytale. See minimozart.com.

Shop & save

Save £25 on the Pace 20L backpack at Mountainwarehouse.com

CARRY your camping gear in the Pace 20L backpack, previously £59.99, now reduced to £34.99, at Mountainwarehouse.com.

SAVE: £25

Hot right now BIRTHDAYS coming up? New customers get 20 per cent off cards at funkypigeon.com. Use code NEWCUST20 at checkout.

