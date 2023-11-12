November 12, 2023
Five easy tips to save money on Christmas dinner - from loyalty schemes to buying frozen


Christmas dinner can really rack up costs over the festive season so here are a handful of tips you can follow to help save money on your food shop this year

There are several ways you can cut the cost of your Christmas dinner this year(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Christmas dinner can potentially be the most expensive meal of the year – but there are ways you can cut the costs.

The festive season is just around the corner and with the UK set to have another cost of living Christmas, many of us will be looking at ways we can cut back, while still enjoying the festive cheer. Christmas dinner can rack up costs, particularly if you are feeding a large group of guests a turkey feast with all the trimmings and then some.




If you are on a budget this year, you shouldn’t worry as there are plenty of small tweaks and tricks you can follow to avoid overspending whilst still serving a delicious dinner. The Mirror has rounded a handful of tips you can follow to help save money on your food shop this year – here’s everything you need to know.

Plan your meals and write a list

One of the first things you can do to help with costs – and it may sound incredibly simple and obvious – but you should plan your meals and write a shopping list. This shouldn’t be just for Christmas dinner this should include the whole festive week too. Making a list, which includes every last item you’ll need, no matter how small, should help you stick to only buying the essentials where possible, and reduce waste too.

It’s worth noting that this will only work if you stick to the list, so you will have to be strong when passing the special offers that are flogged to shoppers closer to the big day. Also the earlier you plan, the more you can factor in shopping around, or buying in stages to spread the cost, if you have the time.

Choose the right supermarket

Another obvious one, but you can make a heck of a lot of savings across the festive season by changing where you shop. Every major UK supermarket will be introducing offers and deals over Christmas so you can take advantage of these when they come. Looking out for these offers can save you a lot of money if you want to grab a branded product.

Alongside this, you may want to try swapping where you buy your basics such as potatoes, carrots and sprouts. Stores such as Aldi and Lidl are known to sell these for much cheaper than at other major stores. Iceland is also a chain which often stocks branded items with a slightly cheaper price tag than other supermarkets.

Online tools like MySupermarket, Idealo.co.uk, or Trolley.co.uk let you compare product prices before you leave the house, so you know you’re getting the best deal at the best price.



