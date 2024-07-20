Fisdom: Fisdom ropes in former SBI executive Girish Venkat to head wealth management biz

July 20, 2024
Bengaluru-based wealthtech startup Fisdom has onboarded Girish Venkat as the head of its wealth management business, the company said on Thursday. Venkat assumes charge from Anand Dalmia, cofounder of Fisdom who was managing this business till now.Venkat headed the wealth management division at State Bank of India in his previous role. Prior to that, he was with Aditya Birla Capital and ICICI Bank.

Fisdom runs a wealth management model through partnerships with 15 major banks in India, including several public sector lenders. The PayU-backed startup offers mutual funds, stock broking, portfolio management services, unlisted private equity, bonds, structured products, insurance and tax management.

Fisdom has more than 120 wealth managers at 25 locations including 12 offices across India to serve its high net-worth customers. It plans to scale the network across multiple cities in the next 12 months.

“Girish has proven experience of building and scaling multiple businesses in various organisations. Through a combination of our robust technology, proprietary research, and our high quality wealth management team across the country, we endeavour to provide best-in-class wealth management solutions to our customers,” said Subramanya SV, cofounder of Fisdom.



