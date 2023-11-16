November 16, 2023
Finding ways to save money during the holiday season


  • We are exactly one week away from Thanksgiving
  • I took a deeper dive and met with the Michigan farm bureau, for holiday pricing

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We are exactly one week away from thanksgiving. I caught up with people in our neighborhoods on how to save money during the holiday season while purchasing their favorite foods.

“Definitely Aldi,”

Like most of us, Lansing community college student Olivia Fogarty is trying to find discounts and deals and believes Aldi’s has the best of both worlds

“Because they have the best prices and everything you can ever need,”

I took a deeper dive and met with the Michigan farm bureau, who did a nation-wide survey on prices.

“Sent shoppers around all over the United States, they had a basket of goods to look at, and check out the prices,”

And Loren Koeman says it’s good news for our neighborhoods.

“Last year was a record high, for thanksgiving prices, we are happy to see it down a little bit, and make it more affordable for people,

here’s what they found, the average this year for a family in the U.S. is just over $61. Which is down about five percent from a year ago.

Lauren and the rest of the team are happy at the decrease in pricing and hope it stays consistent for years to come.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Warren Buffett Is Expected To Rake In Over $6 Billion In Dividends In The Next Year

Warren Buffett Is Expected To Rake In Over $6 Billion In Dividends In The Next Year

November 16, 2023
Disney Management to Host Company-Wide Town Hall on Nov. 28

Disney Management to Host Company-Wide Town Hall on Nov. 28

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Netflix’s hit The Queen’s Gambit is becoming a stage musical, with Mitski set to write the music and lyrics

Netflix’s hit The Queen’s Gambit is becoming a stage musical, with Mitski set to write the music and lyrics

November 16, 2023
Court says Tesla didn’t ignore United Auto Workers’ message when it took action over T-shirt

Court says Tesla didn’t ignore United Auto Workers’ message when it took action over T-shirt

November 16, 2023
“Defund the Police” controversy erupts at Stonington Candidates Forum

Stonnington Finance Board candidate loses seat despite winning by 352 votes

November 16, 2023
winter health problem home remedy amla honey

Beat Winter Woes: Try This Home Remedy With 2 Kitchen Ingredients To Control Hair Fall, Weight Gain

November 16, 2023
A cannabis worker died of an asthma attack while on the job. This is the first case reported in America

A cannabis worker died of an asthma attack while on the job. This is the first case reported in America

November 16, 2023
Crypto Gaming Power Up: Daily Active Wallets Reach One Million – Decrypt

Crypto Gaming Power Up: Daily Active Wallets Reach One Million – Decrypt

November 16, 2023