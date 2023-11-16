Finding ways to save money during the holiday season

We are exactly one week away from Thanksgiving

I took a deeper dive and met with the Michigan farm bureau, for holiday pricing

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We are exactly one week away from thanksgiving. I caught up with people in our neighborhoods on how to save money during the holiday season while purchasing their favorite foods.

“Definitely Aldi,”

Like most of us, Lansing community college student Olivia Fogarty is trying to find discounts and deals and believes Aldi’s has the best of both worlds

“Because they have the best prices and everything you can ever need,”

I took a deeper dive and met with the Michigan farm bureau, who did a nation-wide survey on prices.

“Sent shoppers around all over the United States, they had a basket of goods to look at, and check out the prices,”

And Loren Koeman says it’s good news for our neighborhoods.

“Last year was a record high, for thanksgiving prices, we are happy to see it down a little bit, and make it more affordable for people,

here’s what they found, the average this year for a family in the U.S. is just over $61. Which is down about five percent from a year ago.

Lauren and the rest of the team are happy at the decrease in pricing and hope it stays consistent for years to come.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook