ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) – We’re learning about ways to save money and make better financial decisions with Freedom 1st Credit Union.

Program Manager with the Financial Empowerment Program Kathryn Matherly speaks with 7@four about how to plan for the summer season.

If you would like to speak with a representative in the FEC Program or learn more about it, click here.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.