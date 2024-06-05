Financial planning masterclass: Know how to achieve major financial goals in simple steps

Expand

Financial planning is a key aspect of your professional and personal journey. Planning to buy a house? Have a wedding to plan? Is a comfortable retirement your goal? Wondering how you can invest and not just save at the start of your career? Financial planning is the answer to most of your important life goals. And if you have decided to start your financial planning journey then, reliable knowledge and actionable techniques for effective money management, goal achievement, and long-term financial security are very important.Worried about where to start? We have you covered. Welcome to TOI Mastery – an exclusive masterclass on financial planning by Nirav Karkera of Fisdom. Register with us and attend the session on June 7, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. This masterclass also allows you to ask questions from Nirav, depending on your goals.Nirav Karkera is a well-known figure in forums related to capital markets, capital market-linked products, and investment management, currently holds the position of Head of Research at Fisdom, one of India’s leading wealth tech platforms. His expertise and insights will provide valuable guidance throughout the masterclass.Register NOWThroughout the masterclass, you will discover how to identify and rank your financial objectives, such as purchasing a home, financing education, or preparing for retirement. Nirav will guide you in creating a well-defined plan to reach these milestones.Additionally, you’ll receive expert advice on developing and adhering to a budget, ensuring efficient money management and minimizing unnecessary debt.The session will also address strategies for navigating significant life events, including marriage, parenthood, career changes, and health challenges, to maintain financial stability across various stages of life.You will learn how to set SMART investment goals, understand the fundamentals of financial planning, recognize the significance of compounding, tax planning, and inflation-indexing of investments, and discover effective methods for managing and reducing debt.