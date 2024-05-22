Financial planner shares money-saving tips for incoming college students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – It is graduation season for high-schoolers everywhere, and as many turn their tassels, they immediately go into planning mode for their next chapter.

A big obstacle for many college students is money.

College students know the struggle of pinching pennies to make ends meet. Paying for books, groceries, rent, then adding potential student loans to the mix can be a recipe for debt.

“It’s hard. I mean, there’s no way around it. It’s hard to make money and go to school at the same time,” said certified financial planner Josh Chambers with Baird.

He says there are habits college students can implement from day one to help soften the blow, like going in with a budget.

“Keeping track of how much you’re spending on each individual thing per month is a good start because that’s already planning for what you have to do once you’re out of college,” Chambers said.

For college students needing to cut costs, they have to consider cutting out the unnecessary, the biggest being subscriptions and those late night food runs.

“Do you really need to have every one of the streaming services, or is there one you don’t use? A lot of these are 10, 15, 20 dollars now a month,” Chambers said.

When paying tuition, student loans aren’t ideal but for many it’s the only option. Just be weary of loan companies that try to sell you on plans that aren’t beneficial in the long run.

“The different loan companies that tell you, ‘If you refinance your loan through us, you’ll have lower interest rates’. While that’s true, you’re also sacrificing help from the government,” Chambers said.

If you have any spare time, picking up side hustles like tutoring or meal delivery can bring in extra cash.

Chambers says the best thing you can do when trying to save your money is keeping it in a high-yield savings account, and keep adding to it in case of emergencies.

