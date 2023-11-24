November 24, 2023
Financial literacy training for informal traders


The eThekwini Municipality continues to provide essential business skills development to local small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to assist them with growing their businesses and staying competitive.

This comes after the municipality’s informal economy section, under the Business Support, Tourism, Markets, and Agri-Business Unit, in collaboration with First National Bank (FNB), handed over business financial literacy certificates to 58 businesses, recently.

The handover ceremony was held at the Pinetown Civic Centre. The businesses trading in the inner and outer west region of Durban comprised informal traders and SMMEs who were trained over two days.

The municipality’s inner and outer west region informal economy area manager, Nomonde Mlolongo said the businesses were trained excellently.

“We partner with various stakeholders to ensure that businesses improve their business skills, and are professional and innovative,” she said.

Mlolongo said businesses were taught the importance of drafting a budget, the importance of savings, financial management, business risk management, compliance targeting Companies and the Intellectual Property Commission, which covered South African Revenue Service compliance as well.

Sne Mlambo from FNB facilitated the training session. The programme consisted of two sessions, the first being consumer education: money management which covered subjects on budgeting, efficiency competition, savings and investments, insurance, creditworthiness and leaving a legacy.

The second session covered subjects on business financial literacy that unpacked the following subjects: incubation (ideation), business plan, business profile, business compliance, cash flow management, business cheque accounts, merchants services, savings and investments for business, sources of funding and funding as well as business insurance.

Thembelihle Mkhize, founder of Ucu Catering Supply said they are grateful for these training programmes because they serve as refresher courses offered at no cost.

“Every now and then, we need to improve our knowledge in order to take our businesses to the next level. This is also a platform for us to network and source linkages and opportunities. I gained so many insights in this training about how to increase revenue and decrease costs,” Mkhize shared.



