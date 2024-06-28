‘Financial literacy is powerful’ – Experts on managing your personal finance better

This is called the ‘Superhero Syndrome’.

Lee Hancox, head of channel and segment marketing at Sanlam,

says that although this mindset can be empowering, evolving financial

complexities require even the most capable individuals to seek help from

professionals for financial guidance and advice.

“This DIY approach to financial planning can sometimes

do more harm than good – leading to several pitfalls. That’s why we want to

empower South Africans with the support and expertise to make informed

financial decisions. By embracing collaboration and professional advice, more

South African heroes can achieve financial confidence and security, ensuring

their financial future is as bright and stable as they envision.”