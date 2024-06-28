‘Financial literacy is powerful’ – Experts on managing your personal finance better
Experts recommend professional help for your personal finance.
This is called the ‘Superhero Syndrome’.
Lee Hancox, head of channel and segment marketing at Sanlam,
says that although this mindset can be empowering, evolving financial
complexities require even the most capable individuals to seek help from
professionals for financial guidance and advice.
“This DIY approach to financial planning can sometimes
do more harm than good – leading to several pitfalls. That’s why we want to
empower South Africans with the support and expertise to make informed
financial decisions. By embracing collaboration and professional advice, more
South African heroes can achieve financial confidence and security, ensuring
their financial future is as bright and stable as they envision.”
Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won’t be billed.