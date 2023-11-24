Financial confidence adds up to bright future – Winnipeg Free Press

In an effort to provide all Canadians with the knowledge and confidence they need to create bright financial futures, IG Wealth Management is working with the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and Prosper Canada to expand its IG Empower Your Tomorrow financial literacy platform.

IG and CFEE have a longstanding partnership focused on building financial confidence among Canadian youth and seniors. Earlier this year, they co-launched Money & You: Seniors Edition, a free digital resource that aims to build financial confidence and resiliency in older generations. It is a companion to the highly successful and award-winning Money and Youth: A Guide to Financial Literacy, of which more than 750,000 copies have been distributed to homes and schools across Canada over the last 25 years – and which has been integrated into the high school curriculum of multiple provinces.

In 2024, CFEE and IG will once again team up to launch a new Money and Youth resource tailored specifically to the unique needs of Indigenous youth, as well as teachers and other youth workers who work with Indigenous youth. The resource will be piloted in five Indigenous schools and made available both online and in hard copy formats.

CFEE President Gary Rabbior says IG is the organization’s best and most committed partner in their efforts to improve economic and financial capability in Canadians.

“With IG’s support, we’re having an impact and have helped hundreds of thousands of Canadians — young and old and from coast to coast — be better prepared to manage their financial affairs and undertake their financial decisions and actions with greater confidence and competence,” Rabbior says.

“We’re looking forward to working together to expand this to Indigenous youth in the year ahead.”

In addition to its important work with CFEE, IG has also partnered with Prosper Canada to build financial confidence among Canada’s First Nations communities. IG and Prosper Canada, alongside partners SEED Winnipeg, Community Financial Counselling Services, Sudbury Community Service Centre and AFOA Canada, will expand on the success of two projects launched in 2022 with 10 First Nation communities in Manitoba and Ontario through IG’s Building Financial Wellness in First Nations Project.

These initiatives provided culturally appropriate money management support, tax filing and benefit assistance, access to ID services and capacity building for participating communities. Roughly 3,000 Indigenous community members participated, including close to 1,000 individuals who accessed more than $6 million in additional income through tax filing and benefits.

The Building Financial Wellness in First Nations Project will be extended to 35 additional First Nation communities and 3,000 more community members across both provinces in 2024 and 2025, including urban Winnipeg, where IG is headquartered. Further, to help enhance access to financial help services in remote Indigenous communities in Manitoba, IG and Prosper Canada will also be piloting a telephone financial helpline to assist 2,000 additional individuals annually with tax filing, benefits and budgeting.

Liz Mulholland, CEO of Prosper Canada, said she’s enthusiastic about the expanded offerings and what they will provide Indigenous Canadians.

“We are delighted to be expanding this incredibly successful partnership with IG, our national Indigenous partner AFOA Canada and our community financial partners SEED Winnipeg, Community Financial Counselling Services and Sudbury Community Service Centre,” she says.

“This renewal will enable us to work with far more Indigenous communities to deliver culturally appropriate financial help, boost incomes and enable more people to build their financial stability and health.”

And that’s not all. IG also works with other organizations, including the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba (IRCOM) and the United Way, to boost financial literacy for newcomers.

Damon Murchison, President and CEO of IG Wealth Management, said he’s grateful for these partnerships that help make IG’s Empower Your Tomorrow platform possible.

“I’m so proud of our ongoing work with organizations like Prosper Canada and CFEE to build financial confidence among IG’s four target segments, including Indigenous peoples, youth, seniors and newcomers,” he says.

“Together, we’re helping make a meaningful impact by developing financial confidence and resilience among groups that are too often underserved or overlooked.”

To learn more about IG’s Empower Your Tomorrow community platform and the wealth management company’s other services and offerings, visit ig.ca.