Finance Coordinator – Senegal | ReliefWeb

Human Appeal is a faith-based charity that aims to abolish poverty by providing humanitarian aid, sustainable development programs and championing advocacy for our beneficiaries worldwide. Human Appeal has seven International Field Offices across the globe.

Here at Human Appeal we have an exciting opportunity for the Finance Coordinator to be based at Human Appeal Senegal Dakar office.

CONDITION:

Please note, this is a local contract and the position is only exclusive to citizens of Senegal.

Main Job Purpose:

Coordinate with other department in terms of payroll, cash flow management and auditing so as to obtain useful information from others, and keep a good track of financial transactions and other financial activities for Human Appeal to monitor financial status.

Accountabilities:

Accounting

Compile and sorts supporting documents, such as invoices and cheque(s), substantiating company/organizational transactions, and ensure that documents and signatures are valid for an appropriate maintenance of documents.

Verify and posts details of organization transactions, such as funds received and disbursed, and totals accounts to ledgers or computer spreadsheets and databases.

Record all transactions, on the accounting software according to Human appeal procedures to keep track of HA’s financial activities, including assisting in entering cash or bank sub- journals (general journals), and recording income from donors, charges, refunds, cost of lost or damaged goods, freight charges rentals and similar items.

Prepare vouchers, invoices, cheque(s), account statements, bank reconciliations, BVAs, cost allocations, reports and other records and reviews them for accuracy on monthly basis.

Prepare monthly analysis of the HA trial balance and other financial reports for management decisions, such as AR statements, and income statements.

Enter fixed asset into system and reconcile the fixed asset with the QB fixed assets accounts

Cash flow

Manage bank accounts by maintaining the cash advance to the staff account, prepare payment orders and ensure that they are properly delivered

Monitor cash flow with the transfer of money between head-office and field office and reconciliation with banks to ensure that sufficient funds are always available in the bank.

Payroll

Liaise with the Human Resources department to maintain the Staff List and monthly payroll.

Review the first draft of the monthly payroll and Obtain a copy of the payroll mutations documents to reflect accurate payroll information in relevant reports

Responsible for the preparation of the Salary Slips of the month and monthly staff time sheet

Budgeting

Prepare new projects budgets and accounts to donors, as per Human Appeal budget templates.

Liaise regularly with budget holders.

M & E

Review all documents submitted for payment to ensure proper procedures have been followed

Reconciles and recommends resolution for report discrepancies and problems.

Coordinates and prepares pertinent information for external accounting firm and auditors.

Monitor the funding situation, and prepare the funds report at the end of each month.

Assist any audit undertaken.

Job Requirements:

Education:

University Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field or equivalent work experience required. A professional certification in Accounting or a related field highly desired

Experience:

Minimum 5 Years of Experience in a financial management position of responsibility, at least three of which is in a supervisory position in development sector

Computer Skills:

MS Office Suite

Languages:

Excellent verbal & oral communication skills

Good verbal and written skills in English

Proficient Arabic language skills are desirable

Good verbal and written Skills in French

Able to communicate complex issues in a concise, accessible and engaging way