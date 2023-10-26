Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2023 earnings

Q3 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.86

Total assets under management reach a record high of $715.2 billion

Money market assets reach a record $525.1 billion

Board declares $0.28 per share dividend; authorizes new share repurchase program

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.86 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.78 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $75.0 million for Q3 2023, compared to $69.5 million for Q3 2022. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2023 EPS of $2.44, compared to $2.02 for the same period in 2022, on YTD 2023 net income of $216.8 million, compared to $183.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Federated Hermes’ total managed assets were a record $715.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $90.8 billion or 15% from $624.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and up $11.2 billion or 2% from $704.0 billion at June 30, 2023. Total average managed assets for Q3 2023 were $711.2 billion, up $79.4 billion or 13% from $631.8 billion reported for Q3 2022 and up $5.9 billion or 1% from $705.3 billion for Q2 2023.

“Record assets under management at the end of the third quarter were again driven by money market asset increases, particularly investor demand for our prime money market offerings in the current interest rate environment, where general market volatility made the improved yields of our cash offerings an appealing haven for investors,” said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. “Net sales of fixed-income products were led by multi-sector fixed-income separate accounts and net sales of our flagship core-plus offering, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund. In equities, we saw demand for Federated Hermes’ international equity products and our MDT strategies, which take a quantitative approach to stock selection with proprietary research and technology.”

Federated Hermes’ board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2023. During Q3 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 2,046,790 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $68.9 million. The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program, which is the firm’s 16th, allowing the buyback of up to an additional 5 million shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company’s existing 5 million share repurchase program, approved in June 2022, has approximately 1.4 million shares remaining.

Equity assets were $77.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $2.6 billion or 4% from $74.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and down $5.7 billion or 7% from $83.0 billion at June 30, 2023. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Small-Mid Company Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $89.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $4.4 billion or 5% from $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and up $2.4 billion or 3% from $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $0.1 billion or less than 1% from $20.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and down $1.3 billion or 6% from $21.6 billion at June 30, 2023.

Money market assets were a record $525.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $83.8 billion or 19% from $441.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and up $16.1 billion or 3% from $509.0 billion at June 30, 2023. Money market fund assets were a record $384.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2023, up $75.0 billion or 24% from $309.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022 and up $20.9 billion or 6% from $364.0 billion at June 30, 2023.

Financial Summary

Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022

Revenue increased $21.5 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue from money market assets and an increase in carried interest and performance fees of $10.8 million, including $7.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue related to changes in the mix of average equity and fixed-income assets.

During Q3 2023, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (31% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $16.9 million or 6% primarily due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $7.6 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $7.1 million primarily due to an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates and a larger decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 compared to the decrease in Q3 2023.

Q3 2023 vs. Q2 2023

Revenue decreased $30.6 million or 7% primarily due to a decrease in carried interest and performance fees of $24.5 million, including $15.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. Revenue from money market assets decreased by $9.0 million, offset by an $8.2 million decrease in related distribution expense due to changes in asset levels, asset mix and product structures. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to one additional day in Q3 2023.

Operating expenses decreased $33.6 million or 10% primarily due to decreased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $15.9 million and the decrease in distribution expense from money market assets mentioned above.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $2.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2023 compared to Q2 2023.

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022

Revenue increased $146.2 million or 14% primarily due to the elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers), an increase in revenue from money market assets and an increase in carried interest and performance fees of $49.0 million, including $31.9 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and is offset in compensation expense. For further information on the waivers, see “Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers” below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

For the first nine months of 2023, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 11% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $134.2 million or 17% primarily due to an increase in distribution expense mainly due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $32.8 million, and an increase in professional service fees.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $51.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments for the same period in 2022 and an increase in investment yields due to rising interest rates.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and no material voluntary yield-related fee waivers for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022. During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in Distribution expense of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Earnings call information

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $715.2 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 8th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of Sept. 30, 2023.

2) Morningstar, Sept. 30, 2023. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q2 2023.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “forecast,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “approximate,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “projection,” “plan,” “assume,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “may” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes’ level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes’ control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company’s annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2022 to

Q3 2023

Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2023 to

Q3 2023

Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2023 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 276,771 $ 263,644 5 %

$ 310,337 (11) % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 88,023 75,021 17

85,199 3 Other service fees, net 37,862 42,478 (11)

37,696 0 Total Revenue 402,656 381,143 6

433,232 (7)













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 139,123 126,668 10

159,883 (13) Distribution 89,838 91,032 (1)

97,086 (7) Systems and communications 21,213 19,294 10

22,074 (4) Professional service fees 17,561 14,203 24

19,099 (8) Office and occupancy 10,632 10,622 0

11,404 (7) Advertising and promotional 3,857 6,496 (41)

5,109 (25) Travel and related 4,034 3,421 18

3,835 5 Intangible asset related 3,451 2,894 19

3,418 1 Other 11,523 9,733 18

12,935 (11) Total Operating Expenses 301,232 284,363 6

334,843 (10) Operating Income 101,424 96,780 5

98,389 3













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 2,722 (4,226) 164

5,289 (49) Debt expense (3,133) (3,302) (5)

(3,118) 0 Other, net (8) (38) 79

(15) 47 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (419) (7,566) 94

2,156 (119) Income before income taxes 101,005 89,214 13

100,545 0 Income tax provision 26,739 21,640 24

27,543 (3) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 74,266 67,574 10

73,002 2 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (760) (1,905) 60

827 (192) Net Income $ 75,026 $ 69,479 8 %

$ 72,175 4 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.78 10 %

$ 0.81 6 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 83,710 84,531



84,930

Diluted 83,710 84,536



84,939

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.27



$ 0.28







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the “two-class method.” As such, total net income of $3.3 million, $3.6 million and $3.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2023, Sept. 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 851,089 $ 754,681 13 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 252,402 218,710 15 Other service fees, net 114,586 98,524 16 Total Revenue 1,218,077 1,071,915 14







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 435,884 388,719 12 Distribution 280,258 223,837 25 Systems and communications 63,259 57,234 11 Professional service fees 52,881 41,647 27 Office and occupancy 34,910 32,457 8 Advertising and promotional 13,308 13,965 (5) Travel and related 11,101 8,543 30 Intangible asset related 10,194 9,319 9 Other 31,303 23,147 35 Total Operating Expenses 933,098 798,868 17 Operating Income 284,979 273,047 4







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 18,322 (34,136) 154 Debt expense (9,377) (7,873) 19 Other, net 101 31 226 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 9,046 (41,978) 122 Income before income taxes 294,025 231,069 27 Income tax provision 75,291 58,140 29 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 218,734 172,929 26 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 1,932 (10,070) 119 Net Income $ 216,802 $ 182,999 18 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted $ 2.44 $ 2.02 21 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 84,499 86,109

Diluted 84,502 86,111

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.83 $ 0.81







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the “two-class method.” As such, total net income of $10.3 million and $9.1 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 554,433 $ 521,754 Other current assets 157,227 129,277 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,203,527 1,209,574 Other long-term assets 165,153 159,874 Total Assets $ 2,080,340 $ 2,020,479





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 255,587 $ 257,413 Long-term debt 347,777 347,581 Other long-term liabilities 306,307 307,972 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 70,631 61,821 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,573,370 1,411,055 Treasury stock (473,332) (365,363) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,080,340 $ 2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets – By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Equity











Beginning assets $ 82,992 $ 83,629 $ 80,988

$ 81,523 $ 96,716 Sales1 3,897 4,869 5,133

14,397 18,720 Redemptions1 (6,304) (5,697) (4,951)

(16,737) (19,585) Net sales (redemptions)1 (2,407) (828) 182

(2,340) (865) Net exchanges 18 5 9

126 (145) Impact of foreign exchange2 (532) 71 (1,187)

(353) (2,840) Market gains and (losses)3 (2,756) 115 (5,308)

(1,641) (18,182) Ending assets $ 77,315 $ 82,992 $ 74,684

$ 77,315 $ 74,684













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 87,425 $ 87,461 $ 86,253

$ 86,743 $ 97,550 Sales1 8,277 4,891 7,681

19,215 22,096 Redemptions1 (5,133) (4,963) (6,584)

(17,223) (24,971) Net sales (redemptions)1 3,144 (72) 1,097

1,992 (2,875) Net exchanges (25) 6 (17)

(120) 78 Impact of foreign exchange2 (96) 43 (231)

(15) (560) Market gains and (losses)3 (683) (13) (1,737)

1,165 (8,828) Ending assets $ 89,765 $ 87,425 $ 85,365

$ 89,765 $ 85,365













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 21,602 $ 21,174 $ 21,785

$ 20,802 $ 22,920 Sales1 660 643 946

2,568 2,706 Redemptions1 (866) (745) (929)

(2,403) (2,525) Net sales (redemptions)1 (206) (102) 17

165 181 Net exchanges (3) (4) 3

(6) 7 Impact of foreign exchange2 (762) 539 (1,638)

145 (3,830) Market gains and (losses)3 (294) (5) 15

(769) 904 Ending assets $ 20,337 $ 21,602 $ 20,182

$ 20,337 $ 20,182













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,922 $ 2,973 $ 3,135

$ 2,989 $ 3,780 Sales1 30 33 54

110 171 Redemptions1 (119) (143) (132)

(406) (407) Net sales (redemptions)1 (89) (110) (78)

(296) (236) Net exchanges 0 1 0

3 6 Market gains and (losses)3 (105) 58 (155)

32 (648) Ending assets $ 2,728 $ 2,922 $ 2,902

$ 2,728 $ 2,902













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 194,941 $ 195,237 $ 192,161

$ 192,057 $ 220,966 Sales1 12,864 10,436 13,814

36,290 43,693 Redemptions1 (12,422) (11,548) (12,596)

(36,769) (47,488) Net sales (redemptions)1 442 (1,112) 1,218

(479) (3,795) Net exchanges (10) 8 (5)

3 (54) Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,390) 653 (3,056)

(223) (7,230) Market gains and (losses)3 (3,838) 155 (7,185)

(1,213) (26,754) Ending assets $ 190,145 $ 194,941 $ 183,133

$ 190,145 $ 183,133





1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets – By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2023

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 44,383 $ 38,609 $ 43,884 $ 43,541 $ 13,338 $ 8,264 $ 2,782 $ 140 $ 104,387 $ 90,554 Sales 1,733 2,164 3,110 5,167 541 119 29 1 5,413 7,451 Redemptions (3,254) (3,050) (3,794) (1,339) (856) (10) (114) (5) (8,018) (4,404) Net sales (redemptions) (1,521) (886) (684) 3,828 (315) 109 (85) (4) (2,605) 3,047 Net exchanges 3 15 0 (25) (3) 0 0 0 0 (10) Impact of foreign exchange2 (285) (247) (63) (33) (450) (312) 0 0 (798) (592) Market gains and (losses)3 (1,779) (977) (568) (115) (161) (133) (98) (7) (2,606) (1,232) Ending assets $ 40,801 $ 36,514 $ 42,569 $ 47,196 $ 12,409 $ 7,928 $ 2,599 $ 129 $ 98,378 $ 91,767























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,342 $ 38,181 $ 43,180 $ 43,563 $ 13,050 $ 7,752 $ 2,851 $ 138 $ 102,423 $ 89,634 Sales 7,059 7,338 11,201 8,014 1,824 744 108 2 20,192 16,098 Redemptions (9,798) (6,939) (12,082) (5,141) (2,154) (249) (391) (15) (24,425) (12,344) Net sales (redemptions) (2,739) 399 (881) 2,873 (330) 495 (283) (13) (4,233) 3,754 Net exchanges 85 41 (95) (25) 17 (23) 3 0 10 (7) Impact of foreign exchange2 (69) (284) (4) (11) 96 49 0 0 23 (246) Market gains and (losses)3 182 (1,823) 369 796 (424) (345) 28 4 155 (1,368) Ending assets $ 40,801 $ 36,514 $ 42,569 $ 47,196 $ 12,409 $ 7,928 $ 2,599 $ 129 $ 98,378 $ 91,767





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets – By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 104,387 $ 104,220 $ 109,334

$ 102,423 $ 135,294 Sales 5,413 6,462 7,128

20,192 25,728 Redemptions (8,018) (7,916) (10,056)

(24,425) (36,153) Net sales (redemptions) (2,605) (1,454) (2,928)

(4,233) (10,425) Net exchanges 0 (5) (5)

10 (53) Impact of foreign exchange1 (798) 487 (1,841)

23 (4,434) Market gains and (losses)2 (2,606) 1,139 (3,567)

155 (19,389) Ending assets $ 98,378 $ 104,387 $ 100,993

$ 98,378 $ 100,993













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 90,554 $ 91,017 $ 82,827

$ 89,634 $ 85,672 Sales4 7,451 3,974 6,686

16,098 17,965 Redemptions4 (4,404) (3,632) (2,540)

(12,344) (11,335) Net sales (redemptions)4 3,047 342 4,146

3,754 6,630 Net exchanges (10) 13 0

(7) (1) Impact of foreign exchange1 (592) 166 (1,215)

(246) (2,796) Market gains and (losses)2 (1,232) (984) (3,618)

(1,368) (7,365) Ending assets $ 91,767 $ 90,554 $ 82,140

$ 91,767 $ 82,140













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 194,941 $ 195,237 $ 192,161

$ 192,057 $ 220,966 Sales4 12,864 10,436 13,814

36,290 43,693 Redemptions4 (12,422) (11,548) (12,596)

(36,769) (47,488) Net sales (redemptions)4 442 (1,112) 1,218

(479) (3,795) Net exchanges (10) 8 (5)

3 (54) Impact of foreign exchange1 (1,390) 653 (3,056)

(223) (7,230) Market gains and (losses)2 (3,838) 155 (7,185)

(1,213) (26,754) Ending assets $ 190,145 $ 194,941 $ 183,133

$ 190,145 $ 183,133





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 77,315 $ 82,992 $ 83,629 $ 81,523 $ 74,684 Fixed-income 89,765 87,425 87,461 86,743 85,365 Alternative / private markets 20,337 21,602 21,174 20,802 20,182 Multi-asset 2,728 2,922 2,973 2,989 2,902 Total long-term assets 190,145 194,941 195,237 192,057 183,133 Money market 525,085 509,017 505,800 476,844 441,294 Total Managed Assets $ 715,230 $ 703,958 $ 701,037 $ 668,901 $ 624,427











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 40,801 $ 44,383 $ 44,732 $ 43,342 $ 40,633 Fixed-income 42,569 43,884 43,616 43,180 44,896 Alternative / private markets 12,409 13,338 13,040 13,050 12,680 Multi-asset 2,599 2,782 2,832 2,851 2,784 Total long-term assets 98,378 104,387 104,220 102,423 100,993 Money market 384,896 364,014 357,346 335,937 309,859 Total Fund Assets $ 483,274 $ 468,401 $ 461,566 $ 438,360 $ 410,852 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 36,514 $ 38,609 $ 38,897 $ 38,181 $ 34,051 Fixed-income 47,196 43,541 43,845 43,563 40,469 Alternative / private markets 7,928 8,264 8,134 7,752 7,502 Multi-asset 129 140 141 138 118 Total long-term assets 91,767 90,554 91,017 89,634 82,140 Money market 140,189 145,003 148,454 140,907 131,435 Total Separate Account Assets $ 231,956 $ 235,557 $ 239,471 $ 230,541 $ 213,575 Total Managed Assets $ 715,230 $ 703,958 $ 701,037 $ 668,901 $ 624,427

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 82,203 $ 83,025 $ 84,155 $ 79,544 $ 81,809 Fixed-income 88,677 87,504 88,209 87,849 87,042 Alternative / private markets 21,413 21,411 20,938 20,926 21,193 Multi-asset 2,861 2,929 3,012 2,988 3,144 Total long-term assets 195,154 194,869 196,314 191,307 193,188 Money market 516,046 510,418 483,083 442,334 438,601 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 711,200 $ 705,287 $ 679,397 $ 633,641 $ 631,789











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 43,687 $ 44,218 $ 45,055 $ 43,131 $ 45,135 Fixed-income 43,437 43,827 43,961 44,099 47,489 Alternative / private markets 13,184 13,181 13,062 13,140 13,432 Multi-asset 2,724 2,787 2,869 2,855 3,012 Total long-term assets 103,032 104,013 104,947 103,225 109,068 Money market 373,088 362,608 333,358 309,232 301,940 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 476,120 $ 466,621 $ 438,305 $ 412,457 $ 411,008 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,516 $ 38,807 $ 39,100 $ 36,413 $ 36,674 Fixed-income 45,240 43,677 44,248 43,750 39,553 Alternative / private markets 8,229 8,230 7,876 7,786 7,761 Multi-asset 137 142 143 133 132 Total long-term assets 92,122 90,856 91,367 88,082 84,120 Money market 142,958 147,810 149,725 133,102 136,661 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 235,080 $ 238,666 $ 241,092 $ 221,184 $ 220,781 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 711,200 $ 705,287 $ 679,397 $ 633,641 $ 631,789

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 83,128

$ 86,543 Fixed-income

88,130

90,419 Alternative / private markets

21,254

22,090 Multi-asset

2,934

3,368 Total long-term assets

195,446

202,420 Money market

503,182

429,878 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 698,628

$ 632,298









By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 44,320

$ 48,353 Fixed-income

43,741

52,025 Alternative / private markets

13,143

14,158 Multi-asset

2,794

3,222 Total long-term assets

103,998

117,758 Money market

356,351

289,577 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 460,349

$ 407,335 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 38,808

$ 38,190 Fixed-income

44,389

38,394 Alternative / private markets

8,111

7,932 Multi-asset

140

146 Total long-term assets

91,448

84,662 Money market

146,831

140,301 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 238,279

$ 224,963 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 698,628

$ 632,298

