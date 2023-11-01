Fed rate decision, news and earnings

40 Mins Ago

Houses for sale in an estate agents window on 13th September 2023 in Cirencester, United Kingdom.

U.K. house prices recorded a surprise increase of 0.9% month on month in October, lender Nationwide said Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.4% monthly decline.

Prices were 3.3% lower year on year, versus an expectation of 4.8%, and following an annual decline of 5.3% in September.

“Housing market activity has remained extremely weak, with just 43,300 mortgages approved for house purchase in September, around 30% below the monthly average prevailing in 2019,” said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.

“This is not surprising as affordability remains stretched. Market interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, have moderated somewhat but they are still well above the lows prevailing in 2021.”

The uptick in October was likely due to constraints on the supply of properties and solid labor market conditions, Gardner said.

— Jenni Reid