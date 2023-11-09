Extra Extra: Moving from Manhattan to Hoboken won’t save you money anymore
It’s Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where a bidding war for this Picasso is about to go down.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Hell Gate attributes Bronx Republican Kristy Marmorato’s upset win in the City Council race for the 13th District to the fact that she rallied NIMBY homeowners with her opposition to a Bruckner Boulevard rezoning — which is going forward, and will result in hundreds of new apartments being built.
- Rents in Jersey City and Hoboken have risen so much that you can’t even expect to save money by leaving Manhattan for the other side of the river.
- Greenpoint is getting a Ray’s.
- Matt Damon is throwing his weight behind saving the Upper West Side’s West Park Presbyterian Church from redevelopment, a cause that congregants themselves (there are 12 of them) oppose.
- This New York magazine piece about Mets owner Steve Cohen’s attempt to get a casino license in Queens makes it seem really hard to get a casino license.
- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who was accused of twisting a BBC host’s wrist at a London nightclub and causing her to spill her drink, has been cleared of his assault charge. (During the incident in question, the host then punched Black in the head and got a “police caution” as a result.)
- “If you have the vocals of Dolly Parton, the rebel spirit of Johnny Cash, and you can groove like Shania Twain, we want to meet you,” reads a new casting call from Cirque du Soleil, which is producing a new country music-themed show.
