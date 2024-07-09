Experts Share Top Tips to Save Money at Disney Ahead of Summer Travel Season | National News

A recent survey from Bankrate finds only 56% of American adults are planning a summer vacation this year. 30% of those polled say they do not plan to travel this summer, with affordability cited as the primary reason. More than one-third of respondents will vacation anyway — and plan to go into debt to afford the trip.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort charge a premium for their resort and theme park offerings. Multiple hotels charge more than $500 per night, and admission to the parks starts at around $100 per person per day.

That admission figure only represents the baseline price — depending on the time of year and the number of days added to the ticket, the cost to enjoy Disney’s theme parks soars into the hundreds.

Any Disney vacation comes with its fair share of sticker shock, but experts urge travelers to refrain from writing off these destinations as impossibly out of reach. Numerous methods to save money exist, even at top-priced destinations like Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort.

Flexible travel plans and resourceful food budgeting represent the two most significant ways travelers’ decisions impact their vacation budget.

Remain Flexible When Booking Travel

Even the journey to Disney World and Disneyland can be a significant expense. Airfare, car rentals, rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft, gas, and more add up to a costly budget line item. Flexibility and deal-finding can free up dollars to spend elsewhere.

Experts recommend that travelers drive to Disney theme parks whenever possible. While a road trip requires more time, it can result in huge savings, especially when traveling with more than two people.

Mikkel Woodruff, editor of Sometimes Home, advises, “You can save a lot of money for a few tanks of gas versus buying multiple plane tickets. If you drive, be sure to allow yourself time to make a few stops along the way — enjoy the journey!”

When travelers choose to fly, research less popular flight times to save money. Alexandra Caspero, founder of Delish Knowledge, recommends, “For weekend trips, look into late night or early morning flights that can often be half the price as the same flight a few hours earlier or later.” No one looks forward to those 3 a.m. wake-up times to catch an early morning flight, but it makes a big difference when traveling on a tight budget.

Travel plan flexibility can reduce the price of hotel accommodations. Experts advise families to avoid expensive seasons, like holidays and inflated weekend rates, and stay at less-expensive off-site hotels instead of Disney’s costly on-site options.

Budget Around Heavy Crowds

Many families travel to Disney World and Disneyland in the summer, spiking attraction wait times. A Disney vacation’s high cost makes waiting in long lines feel like a waste of money, and spending more to expedite the wait seems counterproductive when looking to save.

Gavin Doyle, founder of Mickey Visit and best-selling author of Disneyland Secrets: A Grand Tour of Disneyland’s Hidden Details,” advises travelers tired of long waits to look into Genie+, Disney’s skip-the-line service.

“Both Disney and Universal now offer paid line-skipping services that you should consider. The effectiveness of these services varies by how crowded the parks will be.”

However, for tight-budget travelers, little room may exist for added purchases like Genie+. Fortunately, with extra planning and strategizing, there are other ways to minimize time spent in long lines. Doyle continues, “If you check theme park crowd calendars, you may choose not to purchase these additional cost services. At Walt Disney World, you can also get away with not purchasing Genie Plus for certain theme parks, so you may choose not to purchase the service for certain days of your trip.”

Limit Spending on Food

Dining accounts for Disney parks’ most considerable costs. Three square meals plus snacks and drinks can surpass $100 per person daily. Fortunately, travel experts cite multiple ways families can save on food.

“Pack your own snacks! This can save you hundreds, especially if you are heading to the park for several days,” says Caspero. “Disney allows you to bring your own food, so take advantage. When we go, I pack reusable water bottles for everyone (there are fill-up stations in the park) and several shelf-stable snacks. Even with grabbing lunch and ice cream inside the park, we save so much money by not stopping every few hours to snack.”

To save even more money, Megan duBois, freelance journalist and theme park expert, urges money-saving families to consider hotel accommodations that allow for preparing meals. “Because you have a full kitchen, it’s easier to make meals, especially breakfast, which can be upwards of $15 per adult meal at a quick service restaurant. Those breakfasts add up quickly.”

duBois recommends travelers research Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas and suites equipped with kitchens. To save even more, she suggests booking DVC rentals, available through Disney or at a discounted price through DVC resale services.

Whether preparing meals or quick snacks to eat outside the theme parks, experts agree that grocery delivery services are critical in saving money. duBois enjoys these services for stocking up on snacks to bring into parks or hotel pools.

Sarah Gilliland, founder of On the Road With Sarah, adds, “Disney World’s portions are typically large enough to share, which helps cut food costs.” Preparing some meals in the hotel and splitting pricier meals in the parks cuts down on an otherwise massive dining budget while on vacation.