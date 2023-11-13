Experts share ‘optimum’ heating temperature to save money

Experts have revealed the “optimum” temperature to heat your house to save money and also look after your health.

Winter is just around the corner and the temperature is set to be getting a lot colder over the next few weeks. With this in mind, homeowners may have already started putting the heating on more.









With an ongoing energy crisis and prices set to rise further, many households are wondering how they can be as efficient as possible with their energy consumption. Energy experts at Utility Bidder have shared the optimum temperature to set your heating to for both your finances and your health.

James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder has explained: “Many people will be worrying about the financial cost of switching the heating on, so we wanted to share some expert advice on the correct temperature to set your heating to, not just to keep costs to a minimum, but also to protect your health.

“Studies have suggested that the ideal temperature to heat your home is between 18 and 21°C during the colder months, whilst the World Health Organization has also recommended heating the home at around 18°C to maintain good health and a positive sleep routine. However, for the young, old or those who are unwell, 20°C is considered to be more appropriate.





“Many people would presume that turning the thermostat down low is beneficial, but while it might save you some money in the short term, it is putting your health at risk and you’ll find that you have the heating on for longer as it won’t heat the home as efficiently as it would if the thermostat is set between 16 to 21°C.”

