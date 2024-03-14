March 14, 2024
Experts reveal how to save money on luxury holidays that are cheaper than staying at home


Travel experts including Rory Boland, Chelsea Dickenson and Jenni Fielding have offered some bargain getaway advice as part of the ITV show Holidays: Get Away for Less

Travel experts have shared their top tips for keeping the cost of holidays down (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Travel experts have shared their best tips that could help you bag a bargain luxury break.

Post-lockdowns the demand for trips away remains enormous, with travel agents having reported their busiest start to the year ever. One in six Brits say they’re planning to get on three holidays over the next 12 months.




While many of us may be keener than ever for a slice of sunshine, sea and sand – particularly after the long, wet winter the UK has been squelching through – the rising cost of living means jetting off is not easy. Holidays: Get Away for Less airs on ITV at 8.30pm tonight and is packed full of top tips for keeping the cost of holidays down.

Jenni Fielding, who runs the blog Cruise Mummy, has become an expert in helping people looking to book a cheap cruise. Depending on what kind of sailing you’re after, you should book at very different times, she explains in the programme.

“It’s always good to book last minute if you can, because the cruise companies will reduce the prices to fill the cabins. As long as you can be flexible about where you’re going and which dates, book last minute if you’re a couple,” Jenni tells presenter Helen Skelton.

When you book your cruise holiday is important (AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to families, Jenni suggests booking way in advance – as far as two years before the ship sets sail. “Sometimes the deals will be like, kids sail free, or kids sail for £99, which really, kind of makes your cruise half price,” she continues.

According to Jenni, managing to find the right all-inclusive cruise deal could end up saving you money, compared to staying at home during the school holidays.

“Say if you want to take the kids out and you just go to the zoo, you’ve spent £100 before you know it, just on your tickets, and you’re buying food while you’re there. It all adds up. Even putting them in a holiday club. It might be £30, per day, per child. So if you can get yourself a cruise instead it can actually work out a little bit cheaper than being at home,” the savvy holiday hunter said.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

powerlines

Fred Hubler of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group Shares How To Build Wealth by Investing in the Promise of Infrastructure

March 14, 2024

Xavien Howard earnings: How much money did All-Pro CB make before being released by Dolphins? – Sportskeeda

March 14, 2024

You may have missed

3 Biotech Stocks to Jumpstart Your Portfolio Gains

March 14, 2024
powerlines

Fred Hubler of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group Shares How To Build Wealth by Investing in the Promise of Infrastructure

March 14, 2024

Are There Compelling Reasons to Invest in Oracle (ORCL) Post-Earnings?

March 14, 2024
Experts reveal how to save money on luxury holidays that are cheaper than staying at home

Experts reveal how to save money on luxury holidays that are cheaper than staying at home

March 14, 2024

Xavien Howard earnings: How much money did All-Pro CB make before being released by Dolphins? – Sportskeeda

March 14, 2024
Coastal Advice Group acquisitions bring FUM to $1bn

Intelligent Planning welcomes NSW firm

March 14, 2024