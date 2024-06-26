Expert tips to save money, keep home cooler in summer heat

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KTRE) – Wayne Morrison with Reliant Energy debunks the myth that turning off your air conditioner when you leave home with save money on your electric bill.

Morrison instead suggested turning your air conditioner up by four degrees if you’ll be away from home for four hours or more. A/C maintenance, along with adjusting your ceiling fans to rotate counter-clockwise, are tips Morrison said can help keep you cool during the summer.

