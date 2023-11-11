November 11, 2023
Expert shares cost-cutting tips to save money on your heating


As temperatures drop, staying warm while keeping energy costs low is a top priority for households. Energy prices remain shockingly high, and people are constantly on the lookout for ways to keep them as low as possible.

With that in mind, Danielle Robinson, central heating category manager, and Tiffany Hall, insulation category manager at Toolstation, have compiled an energy-saving guide on how to keep costs low when heating your home this winter.

1. Clean and bleed your radiators

A dusty radiator will be much less energy efficient, so try to dust them regularly to maximise the benefits. Keep them clear of clothes or anything that may stop heat from being emitted into your home.

Danielle said: “Firstly, you’ll want to check that your heating is turned off so that the radiators aren’t too hot to touch. Next, you’ll need to locate the radiator bleed valve – usually found on the top corner of the radiator, they look like a round hole with a square inside.

“Once located, open the valve to release the air, then insert the radiator key and slowly turn it anti-clockwise for around a quarter turn. As the air escapes, you should hear a hissing sound that will stop once the radiator has been fully bled.

“To finish, close the valve and then check your radiator function by switching on your central heating and hot water and waiting for your radiators to heat up.”

