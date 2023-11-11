Expert shares cost-cutting tips to save money on your heating

As temperatures drop, staying warm while keeping energy costs low is a top priority for households. Energy prices remain shockingly high, and people are constantly on the lookout for ways to keep them as low as possible.

With that in mind, Danielle Robinson, central heating category manager, and Tiffany Hall, insulation category manager at Toolstation , have compiled an energy-saving guide on how to keep costs low when heating your home this winter.









1. Clean and bleed your radiators

A dusty radiator will be much less energy efficient, so try to dust them regularly to maximise the benefits. Keep them clear of clothes or anything that may stop heat from being emitted into your home.

Danielle said: “Firstly, you’ll want to check that your heating is turned off so that the radiators aren’t too hot to touch. Next, you’ll need to locate the radiator bleed valve – usually found on the top corner of the radiator, they look like a round hole with a square inside.

“Once located, open the valve to release the air, then insert the radiator key and slowly turn it anti-clockwise for around a quarter turn. As the air escapes, you should hear a hissing sound that will stop once the radiator has been fully bled.

“To finish, close the valve and then check your radiator function by switching on your central heating and hot water and waiting for your radiators to heat up.”

2. Install radiator reflectors

Radiator reflectors are a sheet of reflective insulating foil that’s installed behind the radiator panel to reflect heat back into the room, keeping your home warm and saving energy.

Tiffany said: “At a relatively low cost, foil insulation can be installed behind your radiator to ensure heat is kept in your home by reducing what is lost through the walls.

“Well-fitted radiator reflector foil could help to reduce the amount of energy needed to heat your home and could also help to keep the room warmer for longer once the heating is switched off.”

3. Have your boiler serviced regularly

Danielle said: “It may seem like another expense, but it’s recommended to have your boiler serviced by a professional at least once a year – and ideally ahead of winter. Small problems can quickly become big problems and so it’s best to get any potential boiler issues identified as soon as possible.

“A boiler service can check that your boiler is working as efficiently as possible as well as check for any water or gas leaks.”

4. Clean and protect your central heating system

Danielle said: “Sludge, limescale and debris can build up within your central heating system, causing cold spots in your radiators and making it more difficult and expensive to heat your home.

“An efficient central heating system is imperative for winters in the UK – and if they go wrong, they can be costly to fix. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing all you can to help maintain your central heating system.

“It’s recommended to regularly use central heating cleaners to remove any rust or limescale that could be building up. This can boost the efficiency and longevity of your central heating system which will save you money in the long term. You can also use boiler silencer fluid after cleaning to reduce any boiler noise.

“If your boiler is leaking or regularly losing pressure, you may also benefit from using a central heating leak sealer to address the problem.”

5. Keep your hot water cylinder warm

If you have a heat-only or system boiler, you’ll have a hot water cylinder somewhere in your home. This cylinder stores your hot water, so it’s in your best interests to keep it nice and warm. A cylinder jacket will keep your hot water cylinder warmer for longer, thereby reducing energy usage.

Danielle said: “Insulating your hot water cylinder is a quick and easy way to ensure that the water you’ve heated stays hot. If you already have a jacket installed, it may be worth checking the thickness and if necessary, replacing it with a new one.

“The Energy Saving Trust recommends that hot water cylinder jackets should be at least 80mm thick for optimum performance.”

6. Use space heaters

Sarah Gale, heating category manager at Toolstation, said: “If you’re just in one room and it isn’t necessary to heat the whole home, it can be more cost efficient to rely on a space heater than to turn on the central heating. These portable yet powerful heating systems warm cost-efficient areas quickly which is perfect for those working from home looking to heat just the office.”





7. Fill gaps and holes in your home

Gaps and holes in your home can let so much heat escape – fill gaps in wooden floorboards with specialist wood filler putty to prevent heat loss.





Rhiannon Moore at Toolstation said “Small holes or cracks in exterior walls can be contributors to losing heat in the home which means that even when your central heating is on, you may not be getting the full benefit.

“If you can identify any non-essential holes in exterior walls, it’s worth filling these with wall filler putty . This is a quick and easy task that uses a budget-friendly product but could have a huge impact on the temperature of your home in winter.”

Heating FAQs answered: