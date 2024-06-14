Expert Says Shiba Inu Will Make You Money, Projects Timeline for SHIB Peak

Rafaela Rigo, a prominent crypto educator, has identified Shiba Inu as a money-making coin to buy for this bull market.

The trader issued this bold claim in an update on X, pinpointing 15 crypto assets she believes can deliver commendable profit for investors. The list featured emerging crypto projects and established players like Dogecoin (DOGE), SHIB, Hedera (HBAR), and Near Protocol.

SHIB’s Potential to Make You Money

According to the market watcher, these tokens are in crucial support levels, where accumulation is advised. Rigo expressed confidence that Shiba Inu, along with other listed assets, could hit a cycle peak by February 25.

Rigo’s confidence in Shiba Inu’s potential as a money-making asset is widely shared in the crypto community. Market watchers have frequently urged retail investors to seize the opportunity to buy SHIB at its current low price, anticipating a repeat of its past performance.

Investors who bought Shiba Inu when it had five leading zeros in the last week of February are still enjoying significant profits despite multiple price corrections since the yearly peak of $0.000045 in March. While the community eagerly awaits a resurgence, Bitcoin’s performance has continued to delay it.

In this latest call to buy SHIB, the crypto educator did not provide a specific target SHIB enthusiasts can look out for by February 2025. Meanwhile, in an earlier update, Rigo posted a chart anticipating a more near-term surge that elevates Shiba Inu to $0.00004988.

This suggests the crypto educator anticipates a more ambitious threshold for Shiba Inu by next year. As a result, the analyst conveyed that those accumulating SHIB now, at around $0.00002165, are likely to profit in the coming weeks.

More Shiba Inu Buying Zones to Watch

Analyst SHIB Knight shares this sentiment. In a similar update, he noted that Shiba Inu is in a buying zone based on weekly candle patterns. While SHIB traded at $0.00002307 at the time, he acknowledged the possibility of a further dip, which has since occurred.

Shiba Inu’s price has dropped to $0.00002101 in the last 24 hours, only slightly recovering by 0.15% at press time.

The chart accompanying SHIB Knight’s analysis even suggested a potential drop to $0.00001859. While this decline could impact current holders who bought at higher prices, market watchers are confident that purchasing at the projected bottom values would be a prudent decision in hindsight.