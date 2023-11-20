Britney Spears is said to have imposed a strict ban on her sister Jamie Lynn ahead of her stint on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here, warning her not to mention her name as the pair attempt to rebuild their relationship.

The Zoey 101 actress, 32, arrived in jungle camp on Sunday night to begin filming the hit British reality show – but avoided any mention of her famous sibling, instead describing herself as a ‘singer and actress’.

Britney, 41, reportedly finds it ‘sad’ that her estranged younger sister continues to use her stardom to make money, and has encouraged her to land contracts in her own right.

‘Britney banned Jamie Lynn from talking about her,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘She told her to, for once, make her money without feeling the need to use her sister’s name to get a contract.

After recently ending their estrangement, Britney Spears, 41, has reportedly ‘banned’ sister Jamie Lynn, 32 (pictured together in 2017) from discussing her on show I’m A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn (seen in a promo shot for the reality series) avoided making any mention of Britney in her introduction video or on the first episode

In January, Jamie Lynn broke down in tears while discussing her sister Britney on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, stating that she wants to be ‘worth something’

‘For Jamie Lynn’s entire career, every show, every appearance, every interview is Britney, Britney, Britney. It’s just sad.’

The insider cited Jamie Lynn’s short-lived spot on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – which aired a clip of Jamie Lynn in tears while discussing her self-esteem issues brought on by being Britney’s sister.

‘The producers used it as an opportunity for her to dish on Britney and she did, tears and all. It was perfect for what they needed out of her,’ the source continued.

‘Britney told Jamie Lynn when she was cast on I’m A Celebrity that she does not want to hear her crying again about how she was always living in her sisters shadows. Jamie Lynn has played that record so many times already Britney just wants her to keep her name out of it.’

Clearly, Britney’s warning hasn’t fallen on deaf ears, with Jamie Lynn making no reference to the Toxic singer on the season premiere last night.

Instead she referred to herself as a ‘singer and actress’ who is using the show as an ‘opportunity to be myself’.

‘I’m best known for being an actress and a singer,’ she said in her introductory video. ‘I have been doing it since I could basically walk.

‘There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me.

A terrified Jamie Lynn took on the infamous skydive challenge as she made her way into the I’m a Celebrity camp

Jamie Lynn and brother Bryan Spears, 46, are the only family members Britney (seen also with Jamie Spears, 71, grandfather June and Lynne Spears, 68, in this photo) currently speaks to

Britney ‘has always been forced to play the role of mother to Jamie Lynn and still feels that sort of responsibility,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively (the two seen here in 2003)

‘This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.’

She faced awkward questions from campmate Josie Gibson – a British TV host – who attempted to get the US star to divulge about her famous sister on the first episode on Sunday night.

Josie asked: ‘Who got you into music?’ Jamie Lynn explained: ‘I’ve always kind of been into music, you know what I mean?’.

Josie added: ‘Very musical family, aren’t you?’

A sheepish Jamie Lynn said ‘Yeah’ before speaking about how her mother loved to play the piano.

Jamie Lynn took on the show’s infamous skydive on Sunday night’s episode and a grueling Bushtucker trial in a bid to earn meals for camp.

Swerving questions will no doubt help the estranged sisters to rebuild their relationship, with the insider adding: ‘Britney is communicating with her sister at this time and it is a work in progress. She has always been forced to play the role of mother to Jamie Lynn and still feels that sort of responsibility.’

The source said that Britney has come to a place of forgiveness over Jamie Lynn’s role in her painful conservatorship.

‘Britney realized that she cannot put the blame on her sister like she can her parents,’ they said.

Viewers mocked Jamie Lynn’s refusal to mention her sister, with one tweeting: ‘Jamie lynn spears – “I’m best known for being a actress and a singer” no your best known for being Britney Spears sister.’

‘Her avoiding talking about Britney makes me cackle,’ wrote another.

Even hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly joined in, joking: ‘Jamie Lynn Spears – actress and singer but may be best known for having one of the most famous siblings in the world… Brian Spears.’

DailyMail.com reached out to reps for Britney and Jamie Lynn.

While Jamie Lynn achieved her own level of fame thanks to her starring role in Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 (pictured), she admitted to feeling overshadowed by Britney

Britney’s request for Jamie Lynn to keep her name out of her mouth comes after a slew of reality television appearances, and interviews, in which she brought up her sister.

In January, Jamie Lynn was cast in Fox’s grueling reality competition show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

During the first episode, Jamie Lynn broke down in tears as she discussed Britney achieving global fame when she was just a child, admitting she wants to prove that she is ‘worth something’ too.

‘Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,’ Jamie Lynn said.

‘I guess I just wanna like [proving that] I’m just like worth something. I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself,’ she added.

Jamie Lynn quit during episode two, citing her daughter’s as the reason or her departure. She has Maddie, 14, and Ivey, five.

‘Like, I just can’t do it one more night. I can’t do it,’ Jamie Lynn said while confiding in Spice Girl Mel B, 47, at the start of the episode.

In October, Jamie Lynn became a contestant on Dancing With The Stars and, according to Variety, earned $125,000, which is the standard pay for a celebrity who completes rehearsals and two weeks of competition.

Jamie Lynn and her partner Alan Bersten, were booted during week two after scoring 16 out of 30 for their cha-cha routine.

Jamie Lynn took on a challenge to earn meals for her camp mates on Sunday night

The singer and actress refrained from any mention of her sister Britney on episode one

Bosses were said to be furious at her early exit – because they had allegedly been planning for an ‘incredible’ on-screen reunion between the actress and Britney.

In Britney’s recent memoir The Woman In Me, she dragged Jamie Lynn for a response she got from her sister when she reached out about the abusive conservatorship she was held in by her father Jamie Spears, for 13 years.

In a text message, Britney claimed that Jamie Lynn told her: ‘Stop fighting it. There is nothing that you can do about it, so stop fighting it.’

Jamie Lynn expressed her own issues with Britney in her 2022 memoir Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out.

The actress didn’t hold back when asked in an interview about an accusation she made in the book that Britney once locked them in a room together while holding a knife – a claim that Britney later refuted.

During a sit-down interview with Juju Chang on Nightline in January 2022, Jamie Lynn was asked why she included it in her memoir.

‘First off, I think that experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important, but also it’s important to remember I was a kid in that moment,’ she replied.

‘I was scared. That was a moment I had. I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody, but I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.’

In her book she described Britney’s behavior over the years as ‘erratic, paranoid and spiraling.’

Jamie Lynn and her professional partner Alan Bersten became the second couple booted out of Dancing with the Stars

Jamie Lynn also recounted an incident, years later, when Britney was ‘screaming’ in her face.

‘She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the room, we’re all family, I’m not trying to argue. When I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she got really angry and my oldest daughter tried to mediate the situation. I hated that,’ she wrote.

‘That’s not what you’re supposed to do, you’re 12. [My parents] told me I can’t upset Britney. I’m like, you saw me and my children get upset, when will that matter?’

Britney refuted many of the claims made in her sister’s memoir, which is now being sold in dollar stores for $1.25.

She accused Jamie Lynn of profiting from her career in an Instagram post following the book’s release. She wrote: ‘I wish the almighty Lord would could come down and show the whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me.’

She added: ‘You are scum Jamie Lynn.’

After Britney skyrocketed to fame in the early 2000s, Jamie Lynn played the lead role of Zoey Brooks in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101.

This year, Jamie Lynn reprised the role on the small screen in Zoey 102.

She has also been recognized for her role as Noreen Fitzgibbons in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

In addition, Jamie Lynn has released singles, including a country music EP.

Jamie Lynn’s stint on the show comes days after DailyMail.com reported that her mom Lynne has been selling Britney’s clothing since 2018 at a local consignment shop, as well as on friend Tatum Solis’ Poshmark website.

Lynne is said to have started selling her daughter’s clothing in 2018 at Connie’s Jewelry and Gifts in Kentwood, Louisiana – which is owned by Britney’s childhood friend Cortney Brabham’s family, a source told DailyMail.com.

Items on sale at the store include the Judi Rosen jacket worn by Britney on TRL in 2002, as well as fur jackets, leather pants, sweaters and shoes. Not all of the items were worn publicly by the singer.

The insider claims Lynne also sold – and is still selling – her superstar daughter’s designer duds on a popular fashion commerce site through an account owned by Tatum – who even models the items and posts them alongside photos of Britney.

The countless fashion hand-me-downs include the Miss Capezio Vintage Butterfly Cowboy Boots she wore at the 2003 Kids Choice Awards, and a pair of Marc Jacobs designer black sunglasses which she was frequently pictured wearing in public.

Tatum has denied these allegations, claiming that the boots, and items, she sold online were ‘replicas’ of the Toxic singer.