“Everybody wants to save money.” Excitement builds for Maine’s first Costco The store in Scarborough opens on Friday and more than 8,000 people have already bought memberships Updated: 6:55 PM EST Nov 14, 2023

A buzz of activity could be seen outside the new Costco Wholesale store just off Payne Road in Scarborough on Tuesday. Delivery trucks could be seen coming and going. The parking lot was full of cars and the store isn’t even open yet.More than 8,000 people have signed up for a membership since the news that the store would be coming to Maine. Inside the lobby Tuesday, there was a packed house with long lines of future customers ready to pay $60 for a yearly membership. Costco has what some call a cult-like following.”I think it’s the quality of the product you get there. I belonged when I was out in Seattle which is where Costco started as a company. And really there’s nothing you can’t find there that you need,” said Craig Russell, of Scarborough, who was at the store to purchase a membership.The anticipation for the new Costco has been building for months. The 152,000-square-foot building is located near the entrance of The Downs development. The company said it has hired more than 200 employees.”I just think they have more inventory and it’s pretty exciting for people to go look at and the price, the prices. Everybody wants to save money,” said Jane LeBlanc, of South Portland.Costco does not seem to be worried about competition in the area. Costco’s basic membership plan starts at $60 a year. Sam’s Club, located just across the street from the new Costco, offers a yearly membership of $50. The nearest BJ’s Wholesale, located on Warren Ave. in Portland, is offering a promotional membership of $25 per year. All three wholesale giants have gas stations, with discounted prices for members. All three were offering gas for a little over $3 a gallon on Tuesday.Customers we spoke with were offering all kinds of reasons why this new store is such a big deal.”They just have good, everything. They have good sheets, clothes, meat and everything. It’s great and they have such a nice variety, and it’s big, and it’s clean, and it’s exciting for people my age who like to go shopping,” said Connie Muller, of Scarborough.Costco’s grand opening is set for Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m.