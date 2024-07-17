Everstone hires Sujoy Bose as CEO – Investment Management

Mumbai: The Asia-focused private equity fund Everstone Group has appointed Sujoy Bose as Chief Executive Officer – Investment Management, stated a press release.In his new role, Sujoy will spearhead capital formation, deal sourcing, fund governance, and ESG and impact initiatives. His responsibilities include managing capital raising efforts, strengthening relationships with Limited Partners (LPs), and enhancing the firm’s deal flow across various sectors.

Sujoy will also collaborate closely with vice chairs and business leaders to drive operational excellence and growth within Everstone Group, it said.



Before joining Everstone Group, Sujoy led India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) as Managing Director and CEO. Prior to NIIF, Sujoy spent 23 years at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he held pivotal roles such as Global Co-Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources and Chief Investment Officer of IFC Asset Management.

“Sujoy brings a long and proven track record of leadership and success, both in India and globally. Over the years, we have built a highly successful and diverse platform, and I have no doubt that Sujoy’s expertise and experience will help us take it to the next level,” said Sameer Sain of Everstone Group.

“There are several aspects of Everstone’s investment approach that I find exciting, including, its focus on India with a unique control/co-control mindset; its deep expertise in important growth areas such as private equity, real estate, climate and energy transition, and digital and venture capital; and its proven capability to invest across development, buy-outs and roll-ups,” said Sujoy Bose.

Founded in 2006, the Singapore headquartered Everstone has assets of $8 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, and venture capital.



