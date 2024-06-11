Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)





Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of International Money Express worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in International Money Express by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 255,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 136,996 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $21.40 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

