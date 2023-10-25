Ethereum vs. Binance Smart Chain: Where to Make More Money | by Everything Programming | Oct, 2023

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

When it comes to the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, making money is often at the forefront of many investors’ minds. Two of the most popular platforms for decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts are Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Both have their strengths and unique features, but the big question on every crypto enthusiast’s mind is: where can you make more money?

In this article, I’ll provide you with a comparison of Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, complete with code snippets and explanations, to help you make an informed decision.

Ethereum, launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, is often referred to as the pioneer of smart contracts and decentralized applications. It introduced the concept of a programmable blockchain, enabling developers to create complex applications on its platform. Ethereum uses its native cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH), as gas for transactions and smart contract execution.

pragma solidity ^0.8.0; contract MyToken {

string public name = "MyToken";

string public symbol = "MT";

uint8 public decimals = 18;

uint256 public totalSupply = 1000000 * 10**uint(decimals);

mapping(address => uint256) public balanceOf;

constructor() {

balanceOf[msg.sender] = totalSupply;

}

function transfer(address _to, uint256 _value) public {

require(balanceOf[msg.sender] >= _value, "Insufficient balance");

balanceOf[msg.sender] -= _value;

balanceOf[_to] += _value;

}

}

In Ethereum, you can create smart contracts using Solidity, a programming language specifically designed for Ethereum’s EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine). The code above represents a simple token contract that allows token transfers between addresses.

Ethereum’s vast developer community and ecosystem have led to the creation of countless DApps, DeFi projects, and NFT platforms, making it a vibrant space for innovation. However, the network has faced scalability issues and high gas fees.